Mon Sep 17, 2012

<p>A Chinese flag was pasted on a shield by a demonstrator during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

A Chinese flag was pasted on a shield by a demonstrator during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. Occupy Wall Street marks its first anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan once again to descend on New York's financial district. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. Occupy Wall Street marks its first anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan once again to descend on New York's financial district. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A boy tries to retrieve automotive parts from a police van burnt by garment workers in Narayanganj September 16, 2012. Thousands of garment workers started a protest on Sunday in reaction to what they said was increasing crime in Narayanganj, according to local media. The protest grew violent and clashes ensued, with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to control the crowd. At least 50 people, including five policemen, were injured during the clash as workers torched a police van, four motorcycles and a police box, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

A boy tries to retrieve automotive parts from a police van burnt by garment workers in Narayanganj September 16, 2012. Thousands of garment workers started a protest on Sunday in reaction to what they said was increasing crime in Narayanganj, according to local media. The protest grew violent and clashes ensued, with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to control the crowd. At least 50 people, including five policemen, were injured during the clash as workers torched a police van, four motorcycles and a police box, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman takes a break from unloading gravel from boats at a small port outside Yangon September 16, 2012. Every morning hundreds of workers unload boats that bring gravel to Yangon making three US cents per basket. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A woman takes a break from unloading gravel from boats at a small port outside Yangon September 16, 2012. Every morning hundreds of workers unload boats that bring gravel to Yangon making three US cents per basket. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, September 17, 2012

A woman takes a break from unloading gravel from boats at a small port outside Yangon September 16, 2012. Every morning hundreds of workers unload boats that bring gravel to Yangon making three US cents per basket. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 17, 2012

A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters hold placards as police officers stop them from proceeding with their march in Rustenburg, South Africa's North West Province September 16, 2012. Lonmin, due to resume talks on Monday with strikers at its Marikana platinum mine in South Africa who rejected a pay rise offer last week, insisted it could not meet the workers' demands but promised a new approach in labour relations. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

Protesters hold placards as police officers stop them from proceeding with their march in Rustenburg, South Africa's North West Province September 16, 2012. Lonmin, due to resume talks on Monday with strikers at its Marikana platinum mine in South Africa who rejected a pay rise offer last week, insisted it could not meet the workers' demands but promised a new approach in labour relations. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Philadelphia Eagles kicker Alex Henery (R) kicks the game winning extra point against the Baltimore Ravens as Eagles punter Chas Henry holds during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Alex Henery (R) kicks the game winning extra point against the Baltimore Ravens as Eagles punter Chas Henry holds during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to faithfuls from his Pope-mobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass service at Beirut City Center Waterfront September 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to faithfuls from his Pope-mobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass service at Beirut City Center Waterfront September 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 17, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI waves to faithfuls from his Pope-mobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass service at Beirut City Center Waterfront September 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

<p>Mexican Air Force helicopters fly in formation during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2012. Mexico is celebrating the 202nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. In the background is the Mexico's flag. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

Mexican Air Force helicopters fly in formation during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2012. Mexico is celebrating the 202nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. In the...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Mexican Air Force helicopters fly in formation during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2012. Mexico is celebrating the 202nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. In the background is the Mexico's flag. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Warngau, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Munich, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Warngau, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Munich, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. Occupy Wall Street marks its first anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan once again to descend on New York's financial district. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. Occupy Wall Street marks its first anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan once again to descend on New York's financial district. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A protester wearing a Chinese national flag cries due to the effects of tear gas in front of Shenzhen municipal government during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, September 16, 2012. Chinese protesters took to city streets for a second day on Sunday to denounce Japan in a row over disputed islands, prompting the Japanese prime minister to call on Beijing to ensure protection of his country's people and property. REUTERS/Keita Van </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

A protester wearing a Chinese national flag cries due to the effects of tear gas in front of Shenzhen municipal government during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, September 16, 2012. Chinese protesters took to city streets for a second day on Sunday to denounce Japan in a row over disputed islands, prompting the Japanese prime minister to call on Beijing to ensure protection of his country's people and property. REUTERS/Keita Van

<p>Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Steve Breaston (15) tangles with Buffalo Bills corner back Stephon Gilmore after an incomplete pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Steve Breaston (15) tangles with Buffalo Bills corner back Stephon Gilmore after an incomplete pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz

<p>Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico stands in the ring after losing to Sergio Martinez of Argentina following their title fight at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico stands in the ring after losing to Sergio Martinez of Argentina following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, September 17, 2012

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico stands in the ring after losing to Sergio Martinez of Argentina following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Ducati MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain (C) collides with Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain (R) during the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix at the Misano circuit September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Ducati MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain (C) collides with Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain (R) during the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix at the Misano circuit September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 17, 2012

Ducati MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain (C) collides with Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain (R) during the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix at the Misano circuit September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, board a decorated truck at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. The royal couple is on their third stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, board a decorated truck at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. The royal couple is on their third stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Libyan women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed during last year's war during a national "Martyrs' day" in Benghazi September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Libyan women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed during last year's war during a national "Martyrs' day" in Benghazi September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 17, 2012

Libyan women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed during last year's war during a national "Martyrs' day" in Benghazi September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul, September 16, 2012. Hundreds of Afghans protested against a U.S.-made film they say insults the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul, September 16, 2012. Hundreds of Afghans protested against a U.S.-made film they say insults the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, September 17, 2012

Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul, September 16, 2012. Hundreds of Afghans protested against a U.S.-made film they say insults the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Demonstrators waving Chinese flags shout as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Demonstrators waving Chinese flags shout as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Demonstrators waving Chinese flags shout as a police helicopter flies overhead during a protest against Japan's decision to purchase disputed islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku and China calls the Diaoyu, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province September 16, 2012. Torrid protests against Japan flared in Chinese cities for a second day on Sunday, with the government struggling to find a balance between venting public anger and containing violence that could backfire ahead of a delicate leadership succession. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>The LSU Tigers defense tackles Idaho Vandals running back Ryan Bass (5) during the first half of their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

The LSU Tigers defense tackles Idaho Vandals running back Ryan Bass (5) during the first half of their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, September 17, 2012

The LSU Tigers defense tackles Idaho Vandals running back Ryan Bass (5) during the first half of their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

<p>Joachim Alcine (L) of Canada hits the canvas after getting punched by Matthew Macklin of England during a middleweight bout at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. Macklin won with a first round total knockout (TKO). REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

Joachim Alcine (L) of Canada hits the canvas after getting punched by Matthew Macklin of England during a middleweight bout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. Macklin won with a first round total knockout (TKO). REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>U.S. military personnel hold out an American flag over the football field as a flyover takes place before the start of the San Diego Chargers and Tennessee Titans NFL football game in San Diego, California September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. military personnel hold out an American flag over the football field as a flyover takes place before the start of the San Diego Chargers and Tennessee Titans NFL football game in San Diego, California September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 17, 2012

U.S. military personnel hold out an American flag over the football field as a flyover takes place before the start of the San Diego Chargers and Tennessee Titans NFL football game in San Diego, California September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Afghan villagers look at the bodies of women killed by NATO air strikes in Laghman province September 16, 2012. NATO-led air strikes in southern Laghman province on Saturday night killed eight women, according to a local official. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Afghan villagers look at the bodies of women killed by NATO air strikes in Laghman province September 16, 2012. NATO-led air strikes in southern Laghman province on Saturday night killed eight women, according to a local official. REUTERS/Parwiz

Monday, September 17, 2012

Afghan villagers look at the bodies of women killed by NATO air strikes in Laghman province September 16, 2012. NATO-led air strikes in southern Laghman province on Saturday night killed eight women, according to a local official. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A boy holds a Mexican flag as police officers stand guard along a street during a military parade celebrating Independence Day in Ciudad Juarez September 16, 2012. Mexico is celebrating the 202nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Monday, September 17, 2012

A boy holds a Mexican flag as police officers stand guard along a street during a military parade celebrating Independence Day in Ciudad Juarez September 16, 2012. Mexico is celebrating the 202nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

