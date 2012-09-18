Editor's Choice
Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul September 17, 2012. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan capital on Monday, setting fire to cars and shouting "death to America", the latest in demonstrations that have swept the Muslim world against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Occupy Wall Street activist yells at friends after being arrested during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. Occupy Wall Street celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday with a day of demonstrations that resulted in dozens of arrests but failed to produce the turnout or fervor that first propelled the movement into the national conversation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spanish riot police stand guard to prevent picketers from entering the metro station during a metro and railway strike at Atocha station in Madrid September 17, 2012. Spanish rail workers began a one day-strike on Monday to protest the privatization of the rail sector as part of austerity measures announced last July by the government of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to slash 56.4 billion euros ($69 billion) from the public deficit. Madrid metro workers also started the first of a four-day strike this Monday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara September 17, 2012. Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are at the third stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
An ethnic Shan Buddhist monk reads at a monastery in Yangon September 17, 2012. Many Shan parents send their boys into the Buddhist monkhood where they receive a basic education better than the one in their remote and impoverished villages. Education is so poor in these villages that Shan children sometimes struggle to learn Burmese, the national language. The monkhood also gives them better protection from Myanmar's military, which is notorious for dragooning ethnic minorities as porters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo September 4, 2012. The technique of teaching music to deaf children was developed by Fabio Bonvenuto while working in this public school in 2005, where the percussionists feel the music through vibrations rather than sound waves. Their "Music of Silence Band" recently received an invitation to play in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup alongside the country's top musicians. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
High waves generated by Typhoon Sanba beat upon a coast in Yeosu, about 460 km (286 miles) south of Seoul September 17, 2012. Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate and hundreds of sea and air passenger services were cancelled as the powerful Typhoon Sanba made landfall in southern South Korea on Monday, local Yonhap news agency reported. REUTERS/The Office of Yeosu City/Handout
An Indonesian Muslim protester shouts slogans during a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta September 17, 2012. Indonesia police used teargas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Men holding rifles and wearing paper hats run as they take part in an event called "Los Mecos" to commemorate the 202nd anniversary of Mexico's independence from Spain, in Ixtlilco el Grande September 16, 2012. The event was a reenactment of the struggle between Spaniards and the indigenous people of Mexico during Spanish colonization, according to the organiser. The Spaniards were represented in "Los Mecos" by those wearing hats and the indigenous people of Mexico by those covered in body paint. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney pauses during his address to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney pauses during his address to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man looks at large Chinese national flags covering the entrance to a Japanese restaurant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, September 17, 2012. Major Japanese brand name firms announced factory shutdowns in China on Monday and urged expatriates to stay indoors ahead of what could be more angry protests over a territorial dispute between Asia's two biggest economies. REUTERS/Aly Song
An aerial view at dusk shows the illuminated Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix September 17, 2012. The F1 night race will take place from September 21-23. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Lebanon's Hezbollah al-Mahdi girls scouts shout slogans and carry Lebanese flags as they march at an anti-U.S. protest in Beirut's southern suburbs September 17, 2012. Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to address tens of thousands of marchers protesting against a film made in the United States that mocks the Prophet Mohammad. Nasrallah has been living in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006. The Arabic on the headscarves read, "In your name prophet of God". REUTERS/Sharif Karim
An F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during an aerial refuelling mission over the Atlantic Ocean in this September 10, 2012 photograph. The refuelling was part of a training mission for the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath and 100th ARW. Picture taken September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ethan Morgan/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, ride a traditional war canoe as they arrive in Tavanipupu, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are at the third stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta passes out a "Challenge Coin" to U.S. military personnel stationed at Yokota Air Base in Japan, September 17, 2012. Panetta is on the first official stop of a three nation tour to Japan, China and New Zealand. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Security guards stand behind the glass doors of a closed shop next to the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, where Wang Lijun will be tried, in Chengdu September 17, 2012. The former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political scandal in decades faces trial next week on charges of defection, taking bribes and illegal surveillance. Wang will be tried at the Intermediate Court in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Tuesday, a court official said on last Friday. The trial was expected to last for one day, the official said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
New York Police Department officers arrest a Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of alpinists climb the 4446m (14,586 feet) high Vladimir Putin Peak in the Tian Shan mountains, some 100km (62 miles) south of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, September 17, 2012. The peak was named in 2011 in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A boy flies a kite from a rooftop overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, as a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air India comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's unexpected easing of foreign ownership caps on airlines and retailers underscored his resolve to win back badly dented investor confidence, sending the shares of companies such as Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd sharply higher. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
President Barack Obama enters a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they watch women perform a shark ceremony during their arrival in Marapa Island, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are at the third stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Passengers wait to depart from an AVE high-speed train platform during a strike at Atocha station in Madrid September 17, 2012. Spanish rail workers began a one day-strike on Monday to protest the privatization of the rail sector as part of austerity measures announced last July by the government of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to slash 56.4 billion euros ($69 billion) from the public deficit. Madrid metro workers also started the first of a four-day strike this Monday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children wearing Everton (L) and Liverpool jerseys pay their respects to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
