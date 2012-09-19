Editor's Choice

A representative (C) from the Japanese consulate is escorted by security guards carrying protest letters submitted by demonstrators during a rally against Japan's decision to nationalise the islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, outside the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong September 18, 2012. Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and plants and the country's embassy suspended services in China on Tuesday as anti-Japan protests reignited and risked dragging a territorial dispute between Asia's two biggest economies deeper into crisis. The Chinese characters on the Japanese Self-Defense Force flags (back) held by the protesters read, "Down with Japanese militarism". REUTERS/Bobby Yip