Editor's Choice

<p>The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas in this September 19, 2012 NASA handout photo. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner is flying Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. This is the final ferry flight scheduled in the Space Shuttle Program era. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas in this September 19, 2012 NASA handout photo. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner is flying Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. This is the final ferry flight scheduled in the Space Shuttle Program era. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout

<p>Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta uses chopsticks as he eats lunch with cadets in the mess hall at the PLA Engineering Academy of Armored Forces in Beijing September 19, 2012. China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping held on Wednesday his first talks with a foreign official since vanishing from the public eye nearly two weeks ago, telling Panetta he wanted to advance ties with the United States. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta uses chopsticks as he eats lunch with cadets in the mess hall at the PLA Engineering Academy of Armored Forces in Beijing September 19, 2012. China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping held on Wednesday his first talks with a foreign official since vanishing from the public eye nearly two weeks ago, telling Panetta he wanted to advance ties with the United States. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Women lay floral tributes close to where police constables Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes were killed in Hattersley near Manchester, northern England, September 19, 2012. One of Britain's most wanted fugitives killed two unarmed policewomen on Tuesday in a gun and grenade ambush, police said, killings which are likely to reignite a long-running debate over whether British officers should carry guns. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Women lay floral tributes close to where police constables Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes were killed in Hattersley near Manchester, northern England, September 19, 2012. One of Britain's most wanted fugitives killed two unarmed policewomen on Tuesday in a gun and grenade ambush, police said, killings which are likely to reignite a long-running debate over whether British officers should carry guns. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>A woman falls to the ground during a heavy wind storm in Montevideo, Uruguay September 19, 2012. According to local media, the storm could reach speeds of over 180 km per hour (112 mph) this afternoon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff </p>

A woman falls to the ground during a heavy wind storm in Montevideo, Uruguay September 19, 2012. According to local media, the storm could reach speeds of over 180 km per hour (112 mph) this afternoon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman falls to the ground during a heavy wind storm in Montevideo, Uruguay September 19, 2012. According to local media, the storm could reach speeds of over 180 km per hour (112 mph) this afternoon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie throws out New York Yankees' Casey McGehee during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie throws out New York Yankees' Casey McGehee during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Children sitting on a makeshift raft play in a river full of rubbish in a slum area of Jakarta, Indonesia September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Children sitting on a makeshift raft play in a river full of rubbish in a slum area of Jakarta, Indonesia September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Jorgen and Ruth Sabinsky watch the fly-over of the space shuttle Endeavour atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft September 19, 2012 in Cocoa Beach, Florida in this NASA handout photo. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner, is flying Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. This is the final ferry flight scheduled in the Space Shuttle Program era. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Jorgen and Ruth Sabinsky watch the fly-over of the space shuttle Endeavour atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft September 19, 2012 in Cocoa Beach, Florida in this NASA handout photo. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner, is flying Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display at the California Science Center. This is the final ferry flight scheduled in the Space Shuttle Program era. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, Serbia September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, Serbia September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>British conceptual artist Liam Gillick passes through striped plastic curtains, part of his 2009 piece "How are you going to behave? A Kitchen cat speaks", at Inhabited Architecture, a temporary exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, September 19, 2012. The exhibition, which is a reflection on architecture, space and it's potential as a narrative form, opens September 20 and runs until May 19, 2013. It features five artists including Gillick, Doris Salcedo, Mona Hatourm, Pello Irazu and Cristina Iglesias. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

British conceptual artist Liam Gillick passes through striped plastic curtains, part of his 2009 piece "How are you going to behave? A Kitchen cat speaks", at Inhabited Architecture, a temporary exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, September 19, 2012. The exhibition, which is a reflection on architecture, space and it's potential as a narrative form, opens September 20 and runs until May 19, 2013. It features five artists including Gillick, Doris Salcedo, Mona Hatourm, Pello Irazu and Cristina Iglesias. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez falls on top of the wall as he chases a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez falls on top of the wall as he chases a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Customers wait in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York, September 19, 2012. Apple said on Monday that pre-orders outstripped initial supply but it would deliver most phones as planned by Friday, the first day of delivery. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Customers wait in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York, September 19, 2012. Apple said on Monday that pre-orders outstripped initial supply but it would deliver most phones as planned by Friday, the first day of delivery. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Fishermen paddle their boats near the floating carcass of a 52-foot (16-metre) long Great Sperm Whale near an island off the coast of Zamboanga City, southern Philippines September 19, 2012. The dead mammal was spotted by the coast guard on Wednesday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Fishermen paddle their boats near the floating carcass of a 52-foot (16-metre) long Great Sperm Whale near an island off the coast of Zamboanga City, southern Philippines September 19, 2012. The dead mammal was spotted by the coast guard on Wednesday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters play music near cow models during a march for better food quality and fair conditions for small farmers in Brussels September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Protesters play music near cow models during a march for better food quality and fair conditions for small farmers in Brussels September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Dogs which have been dyed red upon contact with Rhodamine B extra are seen in Jinan, Shandong province, September 18, 2012. A bag of Rhodamine B extra, which is easily soluble in water and makes the solution red, dropped on a highway and drifted to a nearby village after being crushed by passing vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Dogs which have been dyed red upon contact with Rhodamine B extra are seen in Jinan, Shandong province, September 18, 2012. A bag of Rhodamine B extra, which is easily soluble in water and makes the solution red, dropped on a highway and drifted to a nearby village after being crushed by passing vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Chelsea's Fernando Torres (front) challenges Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (front) challenges Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Carmen Menendez (L), widow of historic Spanish Communist Party leader Santiago Carrillo, kisses his forehead during a wake in Madrid September 19, 2012. Carrillo, Spain's last surviving public figure to have taken an active part in the civil war, died at age 97 on September 18, 2012, at his home in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Carmen Menendez (L), widow of historic Spanish Communist Party leader Santiago Carrillo, kisses his forehead during a wake in Madrid September 19, 2012. Carrillo, Spain's last surviving public figure to have taken an active part in the civil war, died at age 97 on September 18, 2012, at his home in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>Cadets listen to U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta addresssing the school at the PLA Engineering Academy of Armored Forces in Beijing September 19, 2012. Panetta is on the second official stop of a three-nation tour to Japan, China and New Zealand. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Cadets listen to U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta addresssing the school at the PLA Engineering Academy of Armored Forces in Beijing September 19, 2012. Panetta is on the second official stop of a three-nation tour to Japan, China and New Zealand. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A woman holds a picture of her son, whom she says became an invalid from injuries sustained while in prison, during a protest rally in Tbilisi September 19, 2012. Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili promised on Wednesday to punish those responsible for torturing and raping prisoners, after video of the abuse was shown on television and sparked protests in the capital Tbilisi. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman holds a picture of her son, whom she says became an invalid from injuries sustained while in prison, during a protest rally in Tbilisi September 19, 2012. Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili promised on Wednesday to punish those responsible for torturing and raping prisoners, after video of the abuse was shown on television and sparked protests in the capital Tbilisi. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez sings at a campaign rally with Socialist party youth in Caracas September 19, 2012. Venezuelans will go to the polls for the presidential election on October 7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez sings at a campaign rally with Socialist party youth in Caracas September 19, 2012. Venezuelans will go to the polls for the presidential election on October 7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A Palestinian reacts at a hospital morgue following an Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 19, 2012. An Israeli air strike on a vehicle killed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military had no comment on the attack. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Palestinian reacts at a hospital morgue following an Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 19, 2012. An Israeli air strike on a vehicle killed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military had no comment on the attack. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson bowls during a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota, Sri Lanka September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

South Africa's Robin Peterson bowls during a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota, Sri Lanka September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

