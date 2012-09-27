Editor's Choice

Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dress-fitting for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London July 25, 2012. Maria, 20, studies drama and theatre studies at Royal Holloway, and would like to either become a classical actor or go into business development. She says she was attracted to take part in the London Season partly because of the work the girls do in charity fundraising. "A lot of my friends went over to Malawi and Cambodia and did something worthwhile, and I wanted to have the chance to give something back a little bit, so I was really interested in the charity side of it," she said. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the crowning event of the London Season, a programme for a hand-picked group of girls from rich backgrounds, normally between 17 and 20 years old, involving meetings with aristocracy, etiquette classes, and charity fund-raising. REUTERS/Olivia Harris