South Korean Kim Byong-jo, 75, who is originally from North Korea's Yongkang county, and his wife bow in the direction of North Korea during as they observe a worship service for family ancestors in Paju, north of Seoul, September 30, 2012, on the occasion of Chuseok, the Korean Thanksgiving Day. Kim has not been able to visit his hometown since the 1950-53 Korean War. Chuseok is a time for Korean families to remember and honour their dead ancestors and Imjingak pavilion is the closest residents of the capitalist south can get to the border with the communist north. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won