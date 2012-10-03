Editor's choice
A Buddha sculpture stands among the wreckage after Muslims attacked and set fire in Buddhist temples in Cox's Bazar, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails and stones at a police water-cannon tanker as they clash after the funeral procession of Mohammed Ali Moshaima, in the village of Jidhafs west of Manama, Bahrain, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I...more
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their game against the Philadelphia...more
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in Denver, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart...more
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after a collision off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nurses sit together at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Zach Gonzales (L), stand-in for Mitt Romney, and President Obama stand-in Dia Mohamed rehearse on stage for the first of the 2012 presidential debates which will be held at the University of Denver in Denver, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart more
A boy rides his bicycle at the construction site of the Thilawa economic zone outside Yangon, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Striking miners evicted from company housing at a gold mine occupy a hill near the mine in Carltonville, west of Johannesburg, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A group of young surfers get on the waves for a morning surf at Coogee beach in Sydney, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband laughs with his wife Justine on stage after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Marcello Di Finizio, a 49-year-old man from Trieste, northern Italy, stands on the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica holding a banner reading, "Help, stop Monti, stop Europe" during a protest against the government at the Vatican, October 2, 2012....more
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo,...more
Los Angeles Dodgers' Elian Herrera has his shirt ripped off by teammate Dee Gordon in celebration as he is mobbed by teammates after Herrera drove in Hanley Ramirez for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning of their MLB National League...more
Children react as a giant bubble is formed around them during an event to attempt a new Ukrainian record for the most people in a bubble, in Kiev, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Bangladeshi Buddhist prays in front of a burnt Buddha sculpture after Muslims attacked and set fire to it in Cox's Bazar, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A boy walks on a damaged Syrian Army tank, belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Idlib, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Danny McCray in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Braga's Leandro Salino (L) fights for the ball with Galatasaray's Yekta Kurtulus during their Champions League Group H soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Rahmet Gul, 20, is silhouetted against the setting sun as he waits to sell green tea to customers along Karachi's Clifton beach, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
