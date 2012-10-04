Edward Hernandez Vivas and his wife Diana Rosero hold their daughter Ariadne outside their apartment before learning that the family's eviction was suspended in Madrid October 3, 2012. Hernandez, who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2001 says he has not been able to keep up the payments on his Deutsche Bank mortgage since 2009. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on last week in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout. A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump. The banner reads, "They save banks, they evict families" (L) and "Right to housing, art 47 Spanish Constitution". REUTERS/Juan Medina