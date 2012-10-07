Editor's Choice
Street vendors carrying cotton candy wait for customers as storm clouds gather over the horizon in Mumbai October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police cars burn after they were set ablaze by protesters demonstrating against the reopening of a rubbish dump on Guellala in island of Djerba October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (R) challenges West Ham's Andy Carroll during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Akoe Tchakponou covers her face in chalk powder in an attempt to lessen the effects of tear gas as protesters clash with police in Lome,Togo October 5, 2012. Police in Togo fired tear gas to try to disperse protesters from opposition groups, who are...more
A farmer brushes his teeth along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km (217 miles) long march from Gwalior to...more
A family has their picture taken in traditional costumes at the "Euskal Jaia" (Basque Fiesta), a Basque nationalist fiesta, in Guernica October 6, 2012. Basques will go to the polls for the regional parliament elections on October 21. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Jesus Fajardo looks at the computer screen while mixing music at a cultural center in Zapopan October 5, 2012. Fajardo, whom people call "Chuy the Werewolf", suffers from a rare congenital condition called hypertrichosis, also known as the Werewolf...more
A group performs South Korean singer Psy's "Gangnam style" dance at an International Street Dance Festival in Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Thousands of spectators gather on Lille's "Grand Place" during the opening parade for the festivities of Lille 3000 "Fantastic", October 6, 2012. Lille 3000 "Fantastic" will start with the opening Parade on Saturday, under the theme of ?Urban...more
A still image taken from Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) video footage shows what they say is a small unidentified aircraft shot down in a mid-air interception after it crossed into southern Israel October 6, 2012. The Israeli air force shot down a...more
A woman attaches an election poster on her shop window in Srebrenica, October 6, 2012. Bosnians will vote on Sunday in local elections likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado...more
Campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) and opposition candidate Henrique Capriles (R) are seen on an apartment building in Caracas October 6, 2012. Venezuelans go to the polls on October 7 in a presidential election that pits...more
Florida Gators players celebrate after they defeated the LSU Tigers in their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Soccer fans of Sao Paulo cheer for their team during Brazilian Serie A Championship soccer match against Palmeiras in Sao Paulo October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis...more
Bayern Munich's Toni Kroos (L) fights for the ball with Hoffenheim's Daniel Williams during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People wearing traditional Serbian military uniform stand outside the St George's Church on Oplenac Hill in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. Around 31 bodybuilders from across the world participated in the competition on Saturday. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy hits a ball as people walk along the seafront at Galle face green in Colombo October 6, 2012. The ICC world Twenty20 finals will be played on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Reporters film a courtroom sketch of Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri after his court appearance in Manhattan Federal Court in New York October 6, 2012. Abu Hamza appeared before a federal judge in New York on Saturday after Britain extradited the...more
Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe...more
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-politician and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), waves to his supporters as he leads a peace march against U.S. drone strikes from Islamabad to South Waziristan, in Musakhel, located in the province of Punjab...more
A model waits backstage during Panama Fashion Week in Panama City October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso )
A symbolic coffin is placed in front of police officers by demonstrators outside the Casa Presidencial, or Presidential House, in Guatemala City October 5, 2012. Union members and other protesters demonstrated after six people blocking a road in...more
