Editor’s Choice

A child living in the shanty area of al-Dweiqa walks past smouldering rubbish as he makes his way home from school in Cairo October 4, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has won grudging respect from detractors in his first 100 days by sending the army back to barracks faster than anyone expected and raising Egypt's international profile in several newsmaking visits abroad. Yet his political fortunes and those of the Muslim Brotherhood which propelled him to power may well depend on his delivering on more mundane issues such as easing traffic congestion and bread and fuel shortages by October 7 as promised. Picture taken October 4, 2012. To match Analysis EGYPT-MURSI/ REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany