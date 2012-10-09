Editor’s Choice

Edition:
<p>Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 8, 2012. The man was rescued after he climbed onto the top of a bridge, attempting to jump off, over the Yangtze River and threatened his own life if his economic dispute could not be resolved. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A pensioner pushes riot policemen during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez waves the national flag while celebrating from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A couple wearing traditional clothes wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony, in the district of Comas in Lima, October 8, 2012. Some 60 couples wearing traditional outfits tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony organised by Comas city officials to promote family integration and cultural diversity, according to officials. REUTERS/Lucero Del Castillo </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Competitors taking part in the World Hickory Open Golf Championship celebrate together after making a putt during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. The tournament, now in its eighth year, features professional golf champions and British and overseas amateurs in traditional golf attire with hickory shafted clubs. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>People look at the remains of a Sudanese military plane after it crashed at the North Korodofan State border near the capital Khartoum October 8, 2012. The Antonov 12 transport plane, carrying personnel and equipment to the strife-torn Darfur region crashed near Khartoum on Sunday, the army said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A woman carrying a milk jar walks along a street in the ancient Nepalese city of Bhaktapur October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A Buddhist monk holds up a poster during a demonstration protesting against violence on Buddhists in Bangladesh in front of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon October 8, 2012. Poster reads, "Stop killing Buddhists in Bangladesh". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers a speech to participants of a tour organised for delegates visiting Tokyo for the International Monetary Fund meetings, at the central bank in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-MI) (L) and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD) hold a news conference to release a report on "national security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE" on Capitol Hill in Washington October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A traffic jam, one of five key issues Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outlined in his Al Nhada (Renaissance) project, is pictured in old Cairo, a day after his 100th day in power, October 8, 2012, . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A parade participant is driven on a golf cart during the annual Columbus Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) talks with Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (R) at a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida October 7, 2012. REUTERS /Michael Brown </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A member of the National Youth Corps (NYC) scuffles with Indian police women as they try to detain her during a protest in Srinagar October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance during Simhat Torah celebrations in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 8, 2012. The worshipers are marking the end of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah and the beginning of the next cycle. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Supporters of Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez celebrate outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles leaves a news conference after the results of the election awarded President Hugo Chavez with a victory, at Capriles' press center in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle leaps over a board as they celebrate winning the world Twenty20 final against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A homeless man sits on the side of a street in the port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>A waiter waits the arrival of costumers to a restaurant in Chiado neighborhood in Lisbon October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

<p>President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco,, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

