Editor’s Choice

Wed Oct 10, 2012

<p>A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wait for a start of a campaign rally in Berane October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wait for a start of a campaign rally in Berane October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wait for a start of a campaign rally in Berane October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis </p>

Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis

<p>People enjoy drinks in a cafe in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People enjoy drinks in a cafe in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

People enjoy drinks in a cafe in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A police officer walks behind a figure of computer-generated pop star Hatsune Miku at the venue of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A police officer walks behind a figure of computer-generated pop star Hatsune Miku at the venue of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A police officer walks behind a figure of computer-generated pop star Hatsune Miku at the venue of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a reaction game in the new gym during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool </p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a reaction game in the new gym during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, central England...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a reaction game in the new gym during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Street artists finish a piece by Shepard Fairey in east London, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Street artists finish a piece by Shepard Fairey in east London, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Street artists finish a piece by Shepard Fairey in east London, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>St. Louis Cardinals' centerfielder Jon Jay (19) makes a catch against the wall during their game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning of Game 2 in their series in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

St. Louis Cardinals' centerfielder Jon Jay (19) makes a catch against the wall during their game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning of Game 2 in their series in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals' centerfielder Jon Jay (19) makes a catch against the wall during their game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning of Game 2 in their series in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

<p>A drug addict is reflected on a mirror as he sits at "The Mother Camp", a part of the Taj Begum ("Woman's Crown") restaurant in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

A drug addict is reflected on a mirror as he sits at "The Mother Camp", a part of the Taj Begum ("Woman's Crown") restaurant in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A drug addict is reflected on a mirror as he sits at "The Mother Camp", a part of the Taj Begum ("Woman's Crown") restaurant in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Passers-by photograph and examine an art installation promoting the exhibition "Naked Men" in front of the Leopold museum in Vienna October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Passers-by photograph and examine an art installation promoting the exhibition "Naked Men" in front of the Leopold museum in Vienna October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Passers-by photograph and examine an art installation promoting the exhibition "Naked Men" in front of the Leopold museum in Vienna October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is forced out at 2nd by Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (4) in the 2nd inning of Game 3 in their series in Oakland, California October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is forced out at 2nd by Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (4) in the 2nd inning of Game 3 in their series in Oakland, California October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is forced out at 2nd by Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (4) in the 2nd inning of Game 3 in their series in Oakland, California October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>A salmon jumps out of the water while feeding as sports fishermen cruise by at the mouth of Capilano River in West Vancouver, British Columbia October 9, 2012. Salmon have been migrating up the river to spawn. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

A salmon jumps out of the water while feeding as sports fishermen cruise by at the mouth of Capilano River in West Vancouver, British Columbia October 9, 2012. Salmon have been migrating up the river to spawn. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A salmon jumps out of the water while feeding as sports fishermen cruise by at the mouth of Capilano River in West Vancouver, British Columbia October 9, 2012. Salmon have been migrating up the river to spawn. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding US presidential candiate Mitt Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding US presidential candiate Mitt Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding US presidential candiate Mitt Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Qatar's Marconi Amaral (C) fights for the ball with Oman's Hussain Al-Ghilani (L) and Mazen AlKabsi during their international friendly soccer match in Doha October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

Qatar's Marconi Amaral (C) fights for the ball with Oman's Hussain Al-Ghilani (L) and Mazen AlKabsi during their international friendly soccer match in Doha October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Qatar's Marconi Amaral (C) fights for the ball with Oman's Hussain Al-Ghilani (L) and Mazen AlKabsi during their international friendly soccer match in Doha October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

<p>European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

