Thu Oct 18, 2012

A resident holds a spittoon as he walks in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in central Shanghai, October 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

A resident holds a spittoon as he walks in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in central Shanghai, October 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Students perform a mock funeral procession to represent the death of public education during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike to protest against education cuts in Madrid, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Students perform a mock funeral procession to represent the death of public education during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike to protest against education cuts in Madrid, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera more

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. ...more

Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A sniper in a control tower checks surrounding areas for al Shabaab militants as the Ugandan contingent of African Union Mission in Somalia prepares to advance towards Baidoa along with the Somali National Army at the recently captured Baledogle airbase in sector one, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Tobin Jones

A sniper in a control tower checks surrounding areas for al Shabaab militants as the Ugandan contingent of African Union Mission in Somalia prepares to advance towards Baidoa along with the Somali National Army at the recently captured Baledogle...more

Cambodian royal officers carry the coffin of former king Norodom Sihanouk to put it on a royal truck during its arrival at Phnom Penh international airport, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Cambodian royal officers carry the coffin of former king Norodom Sihanouk to put it on a royal truck during its arrival at Phnom Penh international airport, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Anti-airport protesters place branches across a road as they face off with French riot gendarmes on land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Anti-airport protesters place branches across a road as they face off with French riot gendarmes on land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

U.S. army soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, take up position during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. army soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, take up position during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

"Verity", a statue by British artist Damien Hirst is seen on its plinth on the harbour wall at Ilfracombe, in north Devon, south west England, October 17, 2012. The 20 metre high bronze artwork depicting a naked pregnant woman holding a sword, has been loaned to the Devon seaside town for twenty years by the artist who lives locally. REUTERS/Toby Melville

"Verity", a statue by British artist Damien Hirst is seen on its plinth on the harbour wall at Ilfracombe, in north Devon, south west England, October 17, 2012. The 20 metre high bronze artwork depicting a naked pregnant woman holding a sword, has...more

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

An Afghan policeman stands guard as he carries his weapon decorated with colourful stickers during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Afghan policeman stands guard as he carries his weapon decorated with colourful stickers during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De...more

A woman lies at central Omonia Square in Athens, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A woman lies at central Omonia Square in Athens, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a news ticker mentioning the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a news ticker mentioning the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Employees manually insert advertising supplements into freshly printed copies of New Light of Myanmar at newspaper's office in Naypyitaw, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Employees manually insert advertising supplements into freshly printed copies of New Light of Myanmar at newspaper's office in Naypyitaw, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar, October 17, 2012. The picture is rotated 180 degrees clockwise. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar, October 17, 2012. The picture is rotated 180 degrees clockwise. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A flock of starlings flies over the vineyards in Tartegnin near Geneva, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A flock of starlings flies over the vineyards in Tartegnin near Geneva, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov gestures while being escorted from his apartment after he was detained in Moscow, October 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov gestures while being escorted from his apartment after he was detained in Moscow, October 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Afghan girls play outside a makeshift shop in Kabul, October 17, 2012.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls play outside a makeshift shop in Kabul, October 17, 2012.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

St. Louis Cardinals Jon Jay, is out at second as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford turns the double play in the first inning during Game 3 in their MLB NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

St. Louis Cardinals Jon Jay, is out at second as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford turns the double play in the first inning during Game 3 in their MLB NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more

President Obama high-fives with a boy in the crowd who greeted him upon arrival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama high-fives with a boy in the crowd who greeted him upon arrival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A student shouts slogans during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike against education cuts in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A student shouts slogans during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike against education cuts in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

