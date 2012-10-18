Editor's choice
A resident holds a spittoon as he walks in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in central Shanghai, October 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
Students perform a mock funeral procession to represent the death of public education during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike to protest against education cuts in Madrid, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum, October 17, 2012. ...more
Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A sniper in a control tower checks surrounding areas for al Shabaab militants as the Ugandan contingent of African Union Mission in Somalia prepares to advance towards Baidoa along with the Somali National Army at the recently captured Baledogle...more
Cambodian royal officers carry the coffin of former king Norodom Sihanouk to put it on a royal truck during its arrival at Phnom Penh international airport, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Anti-airport protesters place branches across a road as they face off with French riot gendarmes on land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. army soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, take up position during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
"Verity", a statue by British artist Damien Hirst is seen on its plinth on the harbour wall at Ilfracombe, in north Devon, south west England, October 17, 2012. The 20 metre high bronze artwork depicting a naked pregnant woman holding a sword, has...more
A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An Afghan policeman stands guard as he carries his weapon decorated with colourful stickers during a joint U.S.-Afghan military clearing operations in Nagahan district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De...more
A woman lies at central Omonia Square in Athens, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a news ticker mentioning the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Employees manually insert advertising supplements into freshly printed copies of New Light of Myanmar at newspaper's office in Naypyitaw, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar, October 17, 2012. The picture is rotated 180 degrees clockwise. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A flock of starlings flies over the vineyards in Tartegnin near Geneva, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov gestures while being escorted from his apartment after he was detained in Moscow, October 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Afghan girls play outside a makeshift shop in Kabul, October 17, 2012.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
St. Louis Cardinals Jon Jay, is out at second as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford turns the double play in the first inning during Game 3 in their MLB NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
President Obama high-fives with a boy in the crowd who greeted him upon arrival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A student shouts slogans during a protest on the second day of a three-day nationwide student strike against education cuts in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
