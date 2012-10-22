Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 22, 2012 | 7:55am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Hungary's Attila Banyai reacts as a four wheel drive vehicle drives over him as he tries to break a Guinness record during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Hungary's Attila Banyai reacts as a four wheel drive vehicle drives over him as he tries to break a Guinness record during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh more

Monday, October 22, 2012

Hungary's Attila Banyai reacts as a four wheel drive vehicle drives over him as he tries to break a Guinness record during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
1 / 24
<p>A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
2 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the village of Mameer, south of Manama, Bahrain, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed</p>

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the village of Mameer, south of Manama, Bahrain, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed

Monday, October 22, 2012

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the village of Mameer, south of Manama, Bahrain, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed

Close
3 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Aleppo's al-Huluk district October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Aleppo's al-Huluk district October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Monday, October 22, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Aleppo's al-Huluk district October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Hindu woman sits holding balloons as she observes Durga Puja festival in old Dhaka October 21, 2012. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Hindu woman sits holding balloons as she observes Durga Puja festival in old Dhaka October 21, 2012. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A Hindu woman sits holding balloons as she observes Durga Puja festival in old Dhaka October 21, 2012. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Participants wave as they prepare for the Cross Habour Race event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Participants wave as they prepare for the Cross Habour Race event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 22, 2012

Participants wave as they prepare for the Cross Habour Race event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>A female Indian police officer bows her head during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, in the outskirts of Srinagar October 21, 2012. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed to remember and pay respects to police personnel who were killed in the past year while performing different kinds of duties, a police media release said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A female Indian police officer bows her head during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, in the outskirts of Srinagar October 21, 2012. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed to remember and pay respects to...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A female Indian police officer bows her head during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, in the outskirts of Srinagar October 21, 2012. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed to remember and pay respects to police personnel who were killed in the past year while performing different kinds of duties, a police media release said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
8 / 24
<p>A cat runs on the field during the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata in Buenos Aires, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

A cat runs on the field during the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata in Buenos Aires, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, October 22, 2012

A cat runs on the field during the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata in Buenos Aires, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
9 / 24
<p>Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, October 22, 2012

Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 24
<p>A U.S Army soldier of the 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment takes a biometric scan of an Afghan local police (ALP) before paying his monthly salary at Combat Outpost DPC-A in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 21, 2012. A local police who works part time in guarding their own villages receives a salary of $180 monthly, a U.S. military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A U.S Army soldier of the 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment takes a biometric scan of an Afghan local police (ALP) before paying his monthly salary at Combat Outpost DPC-A in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 21, 2012. A local police...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A U.S Army soldier of the 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment takes a biometric scan of an Afghan local police (ALP) before paying his monthly salary at Combat Outpost DPC-A in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 21, 2012. A local police who works part time in guarding their own villages receives a salary of $180 monthly, a U.S. military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 24
<p>People walk on a street in a residential district in Macau October 11, 2012. While the boon from the development of the gambling industry over the past decade has helped to improve the general standard of living -- Macau is set to be the world's fastest growing economy this year -- residents say the development of social infrastructure, transport, welfare is significantly tagging that of the gambling sector. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

People walk on a street in a residential district in Macau October 11, 2012. While the boon from the development of the gambling industry over the past decade has helped to improve the general standard of living -- Macau is set to be the world's...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

People walk on a street in a residential district in Macau October 11, 2012. While the boon from the development of the gambling industry over the past decade has helped to improve the general standard of living -- Macau is set to be the world's fastest growing economy this year -- residents say the development of social infrastructure, transport, welfare is significantly tagging that of the gambling sector. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 24
<p>A faithful holds an image depicting Kateri Tekakwitha, the first ever native American to be declared a saint, before Pope Benedict XVI conducts a special mass to canonize seven new saints including Tekakwitha at St. Peter's square in Vatican City October 21, 2012. The seven newly named saints are Tekakwitha of the U.S., Jacques Berthieu of France, Pedro Calungsod of the Philippines, Maria Anna Cope and Maria Schaeffer of Germany, Giovanni Battista Piamarta of Italy and Maria del Carmen of Spain. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A faithful holds an image depicting Kateri Tekakwitha, the first ever native American to be declared a saint, before Pope Benedict XVI conducts a special mass to canonize seven new saints including Tekakwitha at St. Peter's square in Vatican City...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

A faithful holds an image depicting Kateri Tekakwitha, the first ever native American to be declared a saint, before Pope Benedict XVI conducts a special mass to canonize seven new saints including Tekakwitha at St. Peter's square in Vatican City October 21, 2012. The seven newly named saints are Tekakwitha of the U.S., Jacques Berthieu of France, Pedro Calungsod of the Philippines, Maria Anna Cope and Maria Schaeffer of Germany, Giovanni Battista Piamarta of Italy and Maria del Carmen of Spain. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
13 / 24
<p>Actor and honoree George Clooney kisses the hand of philanthropist Barbara Davis during the 26th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 20, 2012. The event benefits the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor and honoree George Clooney kisses the hand of philanthropist Barbara Davis during the 26th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 20, 2012. The event benefits the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. REUTERS/Mario...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

Actor and honoree George Clooney kisses the hand of philanthropist Barbara Davis during the 26th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 20, 2012. The event benefits the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 24
<p>School children salute beside a ballot box after a man cast his ballot during municipal elections for the People's Power Assembly in Havana October 21, 2012. Around 8 million people throughout the country are eligible to vote. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

School children salute beside a ballot box after a man cast his ballot during municipal elections for the People's Power Assembly in Havana October 21, 2012. Around 8 million people throughout the country are eligible to vote. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan more

Monday, October 22, 2012

School children salute beside a ballot box after a man cast his ballot during municipal elections for the People's Power Assembly in Havana October 21, 2012. Around 8 million people throughout the country are eligible to vote. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
15 / 24
<p>New York Giants Victor Cruz (L) runs for the game winning touchdown as Washington Redskins Josh Wilson (R) tries to tackle him in the fourth quarter during their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Giants Victor Cruz (L) runs for the game winning touchdown as Washington Redskins Josh Wilson (R) tries to tackle him in the fourth quarter during their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine more

Monday, October 22, 2012

New York Giants Victor Cruz (L) runs for the game winning touchdown as Washington Redskins Josh Wilson (R) tries to tackle him in the fourth quarter during their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
16 / 24
<p>Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, October 22, 2012

Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
17 / 24
<p>A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, October 22, 2012

A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 24
<p>Damage to the studios of private Libyan satellite channel Libya al-Ahrar is seen after demonstrators stormed Libya al-Ahrar's grounds in Benghazi October 21, 2012. The 400 unarmed but angry protesters demanded that the channel air photographic evidence that Gaddafi's son Khamis had been killed in battle. Libyan officials had announced he had been killed in fighting in Bani Walid but that has not been confirmed. Demonstrators said they were furious over what they deemed a false rumor, saying it had helped fuel violence in Bani Walid and stir up tribal enmity. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

Damage to the studios of private Libyan satellite channel Libya al-Ahrar is seen after demonstrators stormed Libya al-Ahrar's grounds in Benghazi October 21, 2012. The 400 unarmed but angry protesters demanded that the channel air photographic...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

Damage to the studios of private Libyan satellite channel Libya al-Ahrar is seen after demonstrators stormed Libya al-Ahrar's grounds in Benghazi October 21, 2012. The 400 unarmed but angry protesters demanded that the channel air photographic evidence that Gaddafi's son Khamis had been killed in battle. Libyan officials had announced he had been killed in fighting in Bani Walid but that has not been confirmed. Demonstrators said they were furious over what they deemed a false rumor, saying it had helped fuel violence in Bani Walid and stir up tribal enmity. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
19 / 24
<p>Children play on a tank that belonged to pro-government forces in an area controlled by the Free Syrian Army in Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Children play on a tank that belonged to pro-government forces in an area controlled by the Free Syrian Army in Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, October 22, 2012

Children play on a tank that belonged to pro-government forces in an area controlled by the Free Syrian Army in Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 24
<p>Queens Park Rangers' Bobby Zamora (C) heads the ball ahead of Everton's Kevin Mirallas (L) and Leighton Baines during their English Premier League match at Loftus Road in London October 21, 2012 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Queens Park Rangers' Bobby Zamora (C) heads the ball ahead of Everton's Kevin Mirallas (L) and Leighton Baines during their English Premier League match at Loftus Road in London October 21, 2012 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 22, 2012

Queens Park Rangers' Bobby Zamora (C) heads the ball ahead of Everton's Kevin Mirallas (L) and Leighton Baines during their English Premier League match at Loftus Road in London October 21, 2012 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
21 / 24
<p>Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 21, 2012. Malkhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 21, 2012. Malkhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 21, 2012. Malkhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
22 / 24
<p>Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, October 22, 2012

Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
23 / 24
<p>Residents stand on a ladder as a security guard looks out from a gap between hoardings on the banks of the Grand Canal to watch the final match of 2012 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 20, 2012. A total of 16 teams took part in the final match in the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

Residents stand on a ladder as a security guard looks out from a gap between hoardings on the banks of the Grand Canal to watch the final match of 2012 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 20, 2012. A total of 16...more

Monday, October 22, 2012

Residents stand on a ladder as a security guard looks out from a gap between hoardings on the banks of the Grand Canal to watch the final match of 2012 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 20, 2012. A total of 16 teams took part in the final match in the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 21 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 20 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 19 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast