Editor’s Choice

A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter jumps over a fire during a training session at an FSA camp in the countryside of Idlib October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A Mapuche supporter is detained by riot police during a protest against the government in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, October 24, 2012. The rally was held in support of indigenous Mapuche inmates who have been on a hunger strike for 59 days to protest against charges of attempted murder of a police officer and illegal possession of weapons, according to local media. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People escape from a department store during an anti-terror and security drill near Gimpo airport in Seoul October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Army soldier of HHC-Mortars, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment carries a chair to a container van in Combat Outpost Nagahan in Arghandab Valley in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 24, 2012. The U.S. military forces is closing down Combat Outpost Nagahan on Wednesday as part of reducing their bases in the Arghandab Valley in Kandahar province, a military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval (R) celebrates with teammate Marco Scutaro after hitting a two RBI home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning during Game 1 of the MLB World Series championship in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha (feast of sacrifice), marking the end of the Haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. Nationally in the U.S. unemployment rates fell in 41 states from August to September the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its last look at joblessness before the November 6 election. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People lays flowers during the inauguration of the "Memorial to the Sinti and Roma of Europe Murdered under National Socialism" in Berlin October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan talk on the tarmac at the airport in Denver, Colorado before parting ways to campaign separately October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Barack Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado October 24, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight state, campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Benedict XVI kisses a baby as his principal private secretary Monsignor Georg Gaenswein (R) smiles after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta (R) arrives at Manhattan Federal Court with his lawyer, Gary Naftalis in New York, October 24, 2012. The sentencing on Wednesday of fallen Wall Street titan Rajat Gupta for insider trading could come down to whether a judge agrees that his lifetime of charity counts against sending him to prison. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iraqi's ride motorbikes during a biker show on Abou Nawas Street in Baghdad October 19, 2012. Drag-racing in California, you say? No, this is Baghdad, where youthful rebellion and American biker style clash with conservative mores in Iraq, a country where just a few years ago militias imposed their own radical Islamic views at gunpoint. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds off to warn of incoming rockets at an Iron Dome rocket shield battery site where they are stationed, in the southern city of Ashkelon October 24, 2012. Palestinians fired dozens of rockets into Israel from Gaza on Wednesday and an Israeli air strike killed a militant in a surge of violence after the Emir of Qatar embraced the enclave's Hamas leadership with a visit. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Kashmiri children react as effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel (C) arrive with his lawyers David Koubbi (R) and Benoit Pruvost (L) at the Paris court for the verdict in his appeal trial October 24, 2012. Kerviel, the man behind France's biggest rogue-trading scandal, finds out today whether he is heading to prison or walking free after his last court appeal in a four-year battle against former employer Societe Generale. Former trader Kerviel submitted a final attempt in June to be acquitted and avoid a three-year jail sentence handed down in 2010 for his role in taking huge, risky bets that cost SocGen 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) to unwind and slammed the French bank's reputation. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Susan Boyle smiles as poppies fall over her at a photocall during the launch of the Poppy Scotland appeal in Glasgow, Scotland October 24, 2012. Boyle joined members of two Scottish military wives choirs to launch the 2012 Scottish Poppy Appeal, calling for help to raise funds for Scotland's armed forces community during November. REUTERS/David Moir
A worker at a Ford assembly plant reacts after an emergency meeting with the plant management in Genk October 24, 2012. Ford Motor Co announced to unions on Wednesday that it will close the factory employing 4,300 workers in the Belgian town of Genk, as it tries to stem losses in Europe and match capacity to tumbling demand. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Libyan militia fighters aligned with the defense ministry celebrate on top of a building in the center of the former Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid October 24, 2012. The fighters said they had taken control of the town on Wednesday but there were still some pockets of resistance on the outskirts. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Clowns pose for a photo as they rally for peace during the 17th Latin American clown convention or "Fair of laughter" at the Mother Monument in Mexico City October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Striking miners chant slogans as they gather at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 24, 2012. AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it will fire about 12,000 wildcat strikers after they ignored a deadline to return to work by noon (1000 GMT). REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hazara students attend a sketching class in Mehrabad, Quetta September 3, 2012. Thousands of Hazaras, who are almost all members of Pakistan's Shi'ite minority, choose to face the ocean's terrors rather than risk an encounter with the death squads stalking their city's streets in Quetta. In the past year, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a Sunni extremist group, has turned Quetta into a hunting ground. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Stars can be seen during a long exposure above a section of the Great Wall of China, which is illuminated by moonlight and located near the village Xiang Shui Hu, some 80 km (50 miles) north-west of Beijing October 24, 2012. Voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the 6,400 km (around 4,000 miles) wall snakes its way across 11 Chinese provinces and draws millions of tourists every year, mostly to restored sections near the capital, Beijing. But away from the tourist trail, some parts of the wall are being allowed to crumble away. REUTERS/David Gray
Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
