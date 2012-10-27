Editor's Choice
A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jean Marie Brennan walks along the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park as Hurricane Sandy passes offshore in Ponce Inlet, Florida, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Afghan children sit on a carnival ride during Eid al-Adha in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) rests as they stage a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, saying they will not leave until they get a promise not to be evicted from their homes, October 26, 2012. ...more
Police detain a protester (C) during a demonstration next to a police station, where 3 refugees had been detained earlier on Friday, in Berlin October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police take part in prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson plays a dhol, an Indian musical instrument, while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks under an umbrella in the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26,...more
Mina, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl holding a baby doll, and Saad, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee boy holding a toy gun, pose during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border...more
Caroline Zhang of the U.S. competes in the women's short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Windsor, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A store clerk brings out a pair of boots for a customer in Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A firefighter walks through the little village of Mormanno, next to Cosenza, as he patrols after an earthquake, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Antonino Condorelli
An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests as another man prays outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A police officer stands next to a member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) attending a sit-in protest inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A resident talks on a public phone amidst floodwaters in the neighbourhood of Barquita, after days of heavy rain in Santo Domingo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha, in Aleppo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (R), as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this photograph taken October 25, 2012 and released October 26,...more
