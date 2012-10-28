Edition:
<p>A boat is framed by the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a part of Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Staff members reflected off the widow of the room where Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Pumpkins are seen under dark skies in a field at Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A statue of Saint Rose is seen in front of a barricade during clashes between workers and residents living close to the La Parada wholesale market, and riot police officers, in Lima October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivi</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Arsenal's Andre Santos (R) and Queens Park Rangers' Shaun Wright-Phillips challenge for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>The Statue of Liberty is seen in New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Rider Bernardo Cruz of Brazil launches off a jump during the "Descenso del Condor" urban downhill mountain bike race in La Paz October 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A street vendor sits near a fire set alight to stalls by their owners during a police operation against the illegal sale of stolen, pirated merchandise at the historic center at downtown San Salvador October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A street vendor sits near a fire set alight to stalls by their owners during a police operation against the illegal sale of stolen, pirated merchandise at the historic center at downtown San Salvador October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jumps over Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera as he throws to first base to complete a double play in the first inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jumps over Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera as he throws to first base to complete a double play in the first inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>The sun peaks through an amusement park ride enjoyed by children in Halloween costumes before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Pope Benedict XVI attends a synod of bishops from around the world at the Vatican October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>An Afghan soldier gives chewing tobacco to a fellow soldier during a break in their Combat Medical training given by U.S. soldiers at Afghan National Army (ANA) camp in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

An Afghan soldier gives chewing tobacco to a fellow soldier during a break in their Combat Medical training given by U.S. soldiers at Afghan National Army (ANA) camp in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A woman passes by next to a poster of 'No Monti Day' during a demonstration against government austerity policies mounted by a range of protesters from communists to academics in downtown Rome October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Nadia Fanchini of Italy clears a gate during the first run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, scans a road for IED bombs near residents during a patrol in a village in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, scans a road for IED bombs near residents during a patrol in a village in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Tourists sit in St. Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Honduran citizen Dorma Espinoza wipes away tears as a picture of her son Alberto Sadai, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs around her neck in Tultitlan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Honduran citizen Dorma Espinoza wipes away tears as a picture of her son Alberto Sadai, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs around her neck in Tultitlan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A girl joins others collecting pieces of metal from the rubble of a neighbourhood in Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>People stand beside their house damaged by hurricane Sandy the village of Palma Soriano near Santiago de Cuba October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Riot police arrest a protester during a protest against the plans to expand a petrochemical plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

<p>Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wipes his face during a news conference at Villa Gernetto in Gerno near Milan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

Sunday, October 28, 2012

