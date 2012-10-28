Editor's Choice
A boat is framed by the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a part of Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boat is framed by the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a part of Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Staff members reflected off the widow of the room where Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff members reflected off the widow of the room where Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pumpkins are seen under dark skies in a field at Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Pumpkins are seen under dark skies in a field at Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A statue of Saint Rose is seen in front of a barricade during clashes between workers and residents living close to the La Parada wholesale market, and riot police officers, in Lima October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivi
A statue of Saint Rose is seen in front of a barricade during clashes between workers and residents living close to the La Parada wholesale market, and riot police officers, in Lima October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivi
Arsenal's Andre Santos (R) and Queens Park Rangers' Shaun Wright-Phillips challenge for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Arsenal's Andre Santos (R) and Queens Park Rangers' Shaun Wright-Phillips challenge for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Statue of Liberty is seen in New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Statue of Liberty is seen in New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rider Bernardo Cruz of Brazil launches off a jump during the "Descenso del Condor" urban downhill mountain bike race in La Paz October 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Rider Bernardo Cruz of Brazil launches off a jump during the "Descenso del Condor" urban downhill mountain bike race in La Paz October 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A street vendor sits near a fire set alight to stalls by their owners during a police operation against the illegal sale of stolen, pirated merchandise at the historic center at downtown San Salvador October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez more
A street vendor sits near a fire set alight to stalls by their owners during a police operation against the illegal sale of stolen, pirated merchandise at the historic center at downtown San Salvador October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jumps over Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera as he throws to first base to complete a double play in the first inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan,...more
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jumps over Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera as he throws to first base to complete a double play in the first inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The sun peaks through an amusement park ride enjoyed by children in Halloween costumes before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
The sun peaks through an amusement park ride enjoyed by children in Halloween costumes before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy at Coney Island, New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
Pope Benedict XVI attends a synod of bishops from around the world at the Vatican October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI attends a synod of bishops from around the world at the Vatican October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan soldier gives chewing tobacco to a fellow soldier during a break in their Combat Medical training given by U.S. soldiers at Afghan National Army (ANA) camp in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012....more
An Afghan soldier gives chewing tobacco to a fellow soldier during a break in their Combat Medical training given by U.S. soldiers at Afghan National Army (ANA) camp in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman passes by next to a poster of 'No Monti Day' during a demonstration against government austerity policies mounted by a range of protesters from communists to academics in downtown Rome October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman passes by next to a poster of 'No Monti Day' during a demonstration against government austerity policies mounted by a range of protesters from communists to academics in downtown Rome October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nadia Fanchini of Italy clears a gate during the first run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Nadia Fanchini of Italy clears a gate during the first run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, scans a road for IED bombs near residents during a patrol in a village in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
A U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, scans a road for IED bombs near residents during a patrol in a village in Zharay district, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists sit in St. Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists sit in St. Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Honduran citizen Dorma Espinoza wipes away tears as a picture of her son Alberto Sadai, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs around her neck in Tultitlan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido more
Honduran citizen Dorma Espinoza wipes away tears as a picture of her son Alberto Sadai, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs around her neck in Tultitlan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A girl joins others collecting pieces of metal from the rubble of a neighbourhood in Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl joins others collecting pieces of metal from the rubble of a neighbourhood in Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People stand beside their house damaged by hurricane Sandy the village of Palma Soriano near Santiago de Cuba October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People stand beside their house damaged by hurricane Sandy the village of Palma Soriano near Santiago de Cuba October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Riot police arrest a protester during a protest against the plans to expand a petrochemical plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police arrest a protester during a protest against the plans to expand a petrochemical plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wipes his face during a news conference at Villa Gernetto in Gerno near Milan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wipes his face during a news conference at Villa Gernetto in Gerno near Milan October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.