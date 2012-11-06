Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 6, 2012 | 8:05am EST

Editor's Choice

<p>U.S soldiers blows up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

U.S soldiers blows up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

U.S soldiers blows up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan, his wife Janna, daughter Liza and sons Charlie and Sam attend a campaign event in Reno, Nevada November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan, his wife Janna, daughter Liza and sons Charlie and Sam attend a campaign event in Reno, Nevada November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan, his wife Janna, daughter Liza and sons Charlie and Sam attend a campaign event in Reno, Nevada November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 24
<p>A message to Hurricane Sandy is painted on a damaged fuel oil tank in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York November 5, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A message to Hurricane Sandy is painted on a damaged fuel oil tank in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York November 5, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A message to Hurricane Sandy is painted on a damaged fuel oil tank in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York November 5, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 24
<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2012. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2012. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2012. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A Hindu holy man walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
<p>Afghan Border Police officers stand next to a detained suspected Taliban fighter near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Afghan Border Police officers stand next to a detained suspected Taliban fighter near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Afghan Border Police officers stand next to a detained suspected Taliban fighter near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 24
<p>A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party, and consists of children between the ages of six and 14. The ruling Communist Party is trying to pull off a smooth leadership transition this month, against a backdrop of purges, plots and prison sentences. Just weeks away from a once-in-a-decade succession, the full make-up of China's next leadership and its agenda are unknown and still being negotiated in secret, in contrast to the very public leadership battle underway in the United States. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party, and consists of children between the ages of six and 14. The ruling Communist Party is trying to pull off a smooth leadership transition this month, against a backdrop of purges, plots and prison sentences. Just weeks away from a once-in-a-decade succession, the full make-up of China's next leadership and its agenda are unknown and still being negotiated in secret, in contrast to the very public leadership battle underway in the United States. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 24
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 24
<p>Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, sits and looks out to sea as he takes out garbage belonging to other people to earn .50 Euro cents (.60 U.S. cents) in Cadiz, southern Spain November 2, 2012. Spain's number of jobless rose by 2.7 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 128,242 people, leaving 4.8 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday. This was the third straight month the jobless figures rose after a respite during the summer tourism season. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, sits and looks out to sea as he takes out garbage belonging to other people to earn .50 Euro cents (.60 U.S. cents) in Cadiz, southern Spain November 2, 2012. Spain's number of jobless rose by 2.7...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Jesus Pardal, an unemployed 29-year-old father-to-be, sits and looks out to sea as he takes out garbage belonging to other people to earn .50 Euro cents (.60 U.S. cents) in Cadiz, southern Spain November 2, 2012. Spain's number of jobless rose by 2.7 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 128,242 people, leaving 4.8 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday. This was the third straight month the jobless figures rose after a respite during the summer tourism season. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
9 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama gathers on stage with (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire Governor John Lynch at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama gathers on stage with (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire Governor John Lynch at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

President Barack Obama gathers on stage with (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire Governor John Lynch at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 24
<p>A Taoist hermit priest sits on her bed during her daily meditation, which lasts seven to eight hours, in Mount Zhongnan, Shaanxi province, China November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

A Taoist hermit priest sits on her bed during her daily meditation, which lasts seven to eight hours, in Mount Zhongnan, Shaanxi province, China November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A Taoist hermit priest sits on her bed during her daily meditation, which lasts seven to eight hours, in Mount Zhongnan, Shaanxi province, China November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
11 / 24
<p>Former steel factory worker Zarko Hrgic, 57, sits in front of his home, a cave near Babina river in Babino village, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica, November 3, 2012. Hrgic has been living there since he was deported five years ago for staying illegally in Germany. His day starts with searching for food discarded in garbage bins in cities, as well as cigar butts, from which he makes improvised cigars. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Former steel factory worker Zarko Hrgic, 57, sits in front of his home, a cave near Babina river in Babino village, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica, November 3, 2012. Hrgic has been living there since he was deported five years ago for...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Former steel factory worker Zarko Hrgic, 57, sits in front of his home, a cave near Babina river in Babino village, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica, November 3, 2012. Hrgic has been living there since he was deported five years ago for staying illegally in Germany. His day starts with searching for food discarded in garbage bins in cities, as well as cigar butts, from which he makes improvised cigars. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
12 / 24
<p>A service staff checks a glass before the start of a plenary session on the second day of the ASEM Summit in Vientiane November 6, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe gathered at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A service staff checks a glass before the start of a plenary session on the second day of the ASEM Summit in Vientiane November 6, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe gathered at the capital of Laos for...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A service staff checks a glass before the start of a plenary session on the second day of the ASEM Summit in Vientiane November 6, 2012. A high-profile group of leaders and foreign ministers from Asia and Europe gathered at the capital of Laos for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, held once every two years and scheduled from November 5 to 6. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 24
<p>Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniform, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in Moscow November 5, 2012. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniform, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in Moscow November 5, 2012. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniform, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in Moscow November 5, 2012. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
14 / 24
<p>A member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) smokes a cigarette after clashes in La Paz Centro Town, Nicaragua November 5, 2012. Supporters of the FSLN and the Alliance Independent Liberal Party (PLI) clashed in La Paz Centro town, after Supreme Electoral Council President Roberto Rivas announced the ruling FSLN, with 59.46 percent of votes, as the winner of municipal elections. Twenty-seven citizens were detained during the clashes. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) smokes a cigarette after clashes in La Paz Centro Town, Nicaragua November 5, 2012. Supporters of the FSLN and the Alliance Independent Liberal Party (PLI) clashed in La Paz Centro town,...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) smokes a cigarette after clashes in La Paz Centro Town, Nicaragua November 5, 2012. Supporters of the FSLN and the Alliance Independent Liberal Party (PLI) clashed in La Paz Centro town, after Supreme Electoral Council President Roberto Rivas announced the ruling FSLN, with 59.46 percent of votes, as the winner of municipal elections. Twenty-seven citizens were detained during the clashes. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
15 / 24
<p>Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man with his performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man with his performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A man with his performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 24
<p>Women farmers from Mato Grosso State hold a protest in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 5, 2012. The farmers are demanding to meet with President Dilma Rousseff, and that they be granted title to land that they have been farming for years on a tract that used to be the Suia-Missu Ranch, but was decreed the Xavante Indian reservation in 1993. The farmers claim that the land is not being fully used by the Xavante tribe. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Women farmers from Mato Grosso State hold a protest in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 5, 2012. The farmers are demanding to meet with President Dilma Rousseff, and that they be granted title to land that they have been farming...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Women farmers from Mato Grosso State hold a protest in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 5, 2012. The farmers are demanding to meet with President Dilma Rousseff, and that they be granted title to land that they have been farming for years on a tract that used to be the Suia-Missu Ranch, but was decreed the Xavante Indian reservation in 1993. The farmers claim that the land is not being fully used by the Xavante tribe. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
18 / 24
<p>An army soldier walks inside the Supreme Security building compound in Shara Alzawia, Tripoli, Libya November 5, 2012. Rival Libyan militias fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at each other in Tripoli on Sunday and set fire to a former intelligence building in one of the worst breakdowns in security in the capital since Muammar Gaddafi's fall. The Supreme Security building was formerly a military intelligence building used by pro- Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

An army soldier walks inside the Supreme Security building compound in Shara Alzawia, Tripoli, Libya November 5, 2012. Rival Libyan militias fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at each other in Tripoli on Sunday and set fire to a former...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

An army soldier walks inside the Supreme Security building compound in Shara Alzawia, Tripoli, Libya November 5, 2012. Rival Libyan militias fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at each other in Tripoli on Sunday and set fire to a former intelligence building in one of the worst breakdowns in security in the capital since Muammar Gaddafi's fall. The Supreme Security building was formerly a military intelligence building used by pro- Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
19 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama speaks during an election campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama speaks during an election campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks during an election campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 24
<p>An Afghan man works at a construction site on the outskirts of Kabul November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

An Afghan man works at a construction site on the outskirts of Kabul November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

An Afghan man works at a construction site on the outskirts of Kabul November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
21 / 24
<p>A general view shows public housing in Hong Kong November 4, 2012. Sky-high property prices prompted the Hong Kong government to impose measures to rein in residential home prices, which jumped 20 percent in the first nine months of this year even as the economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A general view shows public housing in Hong Kong November 4, 2012. Sky-high property prices prompted the Hong Kong government to impose measures to rein in residential home prices, which jumped 20 percent in the first nine months of this year even as...more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A general view shows public housing in Hong Kong November 4, 2012. Sky-high property prices prompted the Hong Kong government to impose measures to rein in residential home prices, which jumped 20 percent in the first nine months of this year even as the economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
22 / 24
<p>Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes forming a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes forming a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012....more

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes forming a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
23 / 24
<p>A model presents a jewellery creation by Singapore's Jaipore Jewels during the Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

A model presents a jewellery creation by Singapore's Jaipore Jewels during the Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, November 06, 2012

A model presents a jewellery creation by Singapore's Jaipore Jewels during the Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 05 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 04 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 02 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 01 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast