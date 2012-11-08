Editor's Choice
President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's supporters react after Romney was projected to lose during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday and threatened to bring dangerous winds...more
Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our...more
A man walks with his bicycle in front of a screen showing propaganda displays near the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. Just days before the party's all-important congress opens, China's stability-obsessed...more
Members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) showcase their skills during a graduation ceremony in Laghman province November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi November 7, 2012. The annual art fair which showcases modern and...more
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of President Barack Obama cheer during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. New York and New Jersey ordered the evacuation of nursing homes and low-lying...more
A protester throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into...more
Participants wearing historical uniforms hold Soviet-made weapons as they prepare for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square November 7, 2012. This parade marks the 71th anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched...more
Juan De Leon (L) the coach of Polish boxing contender Mariusz Wach (R) holds up sparring gloves with images of opponent Vladimir Klitschko, as they joke during a public training session in Hamburg November 7, 2012. Ukrainian WBO, IBO and IBF heavy...more
Students from a high school cheer for their seniors in front of a college entrance examination hall before the exam begins in Seoul November 8, 2012. About 660,000 students sat on Thursday for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the...more
People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. A strong earthquake off the coast of Guatemala on Wednesday shook buildings in Guatemala City and San Salvador...more
Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 7, 2012. Pope Benedict called on the international community to urgently address a bloody civil war in Syria on Wednesday, urging a...more
Iraq's player Ahmed Ibrahim Khalaf heads the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Qatar in Doha November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Serginho, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, walks on the street after an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum, Rio de Janeiro...more
Afghan children play soccer beside an old swimming pool on a hill in Kabul November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for U.S. President Barack Obama by a television network during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam...more
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2L) as First lady Michelle Obama looks on during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A sister of senior police officer Hilal Haider, reacts near a damaged vehicle at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Peshawar November 7, 2012. A blast targeting the vehicle of Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Investigations officer Haider in...more
A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. A wintry storm dropped heavy rain and snow on the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds...more
Dead foxes are seen placed on a dry stone wall near Fair Head in the Glens of Antrim, northern Ireland November 7, 2012. Foxes that have been culled during the night are left on display for the landowner to view. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
