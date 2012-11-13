Editor's Choice
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. At least 121 people perished in the storm, which caused an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman from the Akhdam community holds her son in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 11, 2012. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. Widespread prejudice places the Akhdam at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder. Asked about the origins of the Akhdam, Yemenis say they are descendants of Ethiopians who crossed the Red Sea to conquer Yemen before the arrival of Islam some 1,400 years ago - making them outsiders in their own country. Most live in slum areas in the outskirts of the capital Sanaa and other main cities. They reside in small huts haphazardly built of wood and cloth, without basic services such as running water, electricity and sewage networks. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012.Tokyo Electronic Power Co will probably have to delay restarting the world's biggest nuclear plant, which is sitting idle in the wake of the Fukushima disaster 20 months ago, further raising costs as the utility spends more on fossil fuels to generate electricity. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residents of the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain run as smoke rises after an air strike on the town, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2012. A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain on Monday, just metres from the Turkish frontier, sending scores of civilians fleeing for safety into Turkey. Helicopters also strafed targets near the town, which fell to rebels on Thursday during an advance into Syria's mixed Arab and Kurdish northeast. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrians throw their belongings while trying to cross a ditch after crossing from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkey in the border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 10, 2012. Thousands of Syrians fled their country on Friday in one of the biggest refugee exoduses of the 20-month civil war after rebels seized a border town, and the United Nations warned that millions more still in Syria will need help as winter sets in. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Commander of the International Security Assistance Force/U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus shakes hands with author Paula Broadwell in this ISAF handout photo originally posted July 13, 2011. The FBI investigation that led to the discovery of CIA Director David Petraeus' affair with author Paula Broadwell was sparked by "suspicious emails" from her to another woman and Petraeus was not the target of the probe, U.S. law enforcement and security officials told Reuters. REUTERS/ISAF/Handout
Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. New details emerged on Sunday about the extramarital affair that abruptly ended the career of CIA chief David Petraeus, including the identity of Jill Kelley, whose complaints about harassing emails from the woman with whom Petraeus had the relationship, Paula Broadwell, prompted an FBI investigation. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Commuters ride the Staten Island ferry in New York November 11, 2012. For hundreds of thousands of workers in New York, the commuter chaos wrought by Hurricane Sandy transformed the trip to and from work into a gruelling adventure. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A baby is seen at a broken window after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit a house in the southern town of Netivot November 12, 2012. The Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck the house in southern Israel on Monday, causing damage but no injuries, and Israeli officials quickly warned of a tough response to the latest surge in violence. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A broken clock is left on the floor of the destroyed Old Village Jamae Mosque, one of East Pikesake's two mosques in the area, that became the frontline in recent battles in Kyaukphyu November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
A broken clock is left on the floor of the destroyed Old Village Jamae Mosque, one of East Pikesake's two mosques in the area, that became the frontline in recent battles in Kyaukphyu November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
An Afghan man sits with a cage of quails on a hill in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man sits with a cage of quails on a hill in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A mahout cleans the nails of a chained elephant before the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in the southern Indian state of Kerala November 12, 2012. The eight-day-long temple festival features a colourful procession of decorated elephants, and drum concerts. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Buddhist monk walks in front of damaged pagoda in Thabeik Kyin township November 12, 2012. Aftershocks rattled central Myanmar after an earthquake that killed at least 11 people, with that toll likely to rise on Monday as several workers were missing after a half-built bridge collapsed on the Irrawaddy River. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake early on Sunday struck about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, near the town of Shwebo. It was felt in Thailand and other neighboring countries. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position inside a burnt room in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position inside a burnt room in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A motorist rides on a street as snowfall hits Jilin, Jilin province, early November 12, 2012. Highways and schools have been forced to close in northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces due to heavy snow and sleet, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Tradition Day celebrations in San Antonio de Areco, some 116 km (72.5 miles) north of Buenos Aires, November 11, 2012. Gauchos take part in a mass festival as part of Argentina's Tradition Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Jose Hernandez, one of the nation's most important poets who highlighted the injustices and hardships of the ordinary people of his day. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Muslim people pass the time at their house in Paik Thay, the site of recent violence between Muslim Rohingyas and Buddhist Rakhine people, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslim people pass the time at their house in Paik Thay, the site of recent violence between Muslim Rohingyas and Buddhist Rakhine people, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Breezy Point resident walks past burnt houses after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. Police raised the storm-related fatality toll in New York City to 43 and at least 121 people have perished in the storm, which caused an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Anthony Russell, 21, sits in the deserted Carousel shopping mall in San Bernardino, California September 11, 2012. The city of about 210,000, some 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy on August 1, joining the Bay Area city of Stockton as a test case for whether financially troubled municipalities can shed bond payments and possibly pension obligations via bankruptcy court. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A wounded Palestinian is wheeled on a stretcher at a hospital in Gaza City following Israeli shelling November 10, 2012. Israeli tank shells killed at least two Palestinians and wounded 20 in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after an apparent attack on an Israeli army patrol along the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian medics and local eyewitnesses said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman seen near damaged buildings after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fired missiles at Douma near Damascus, November 4, 2012. . REUTERS/Ahmed taqi Eddin/Shaam News Network/Handout
A woman seen near damaged buildings after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fired missiles at Douma near Damascus, November 4, 2012. . REUTERS/Ahmed taqi Eddin/Shaam News Network/Handout
A supporter of opposition parties attends a protest rally and holds up a portrait of jailed former prime minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, in front of Ukraine's central electoral commission, in Kiev November 12, 2012. Ukraine's re-energised opposition on Monday threatened President Viktor Yanukovich with impeachment and vowed to work to free ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko from jail as they set out an action program for the new parliament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) talks with European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels November 12, 2012. Euro zone finance ministers and officials meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the situation in Greece, but are not expected to authorize more money for Athens because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts sustainable. REUTERS/Yves Herman
