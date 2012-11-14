Editor's Choice

Paul, a former craftsman, who has been unemployed for seven years and lives on a monthly allocation of 410 euros ($520) from the RSA (Active Solidarity Income), hangs up his clothes in a three-room apartment in Juan Les Pins, southeastern France November 10, 2012. Paul, 57, lost his job following a hip operation which made it difficult for him to stand or sit for long periods of time. Paul was evicted from his apartment two years ago and with the help and permission of a resident, has lived in an underground parking garage for the last four months. Now, through the generosity of another person, Paul has found this temporary lodging for the winter months while waiting for to rent a 600 euro ($761) studio, which will be partially funded by others. This three-room apartment on the French Riviera, costs 2,000 euros ($2537) a week during the summer holidays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard