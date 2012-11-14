Editor's Choice
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier lights a candle inside a bunker on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012.Tokyo Electronic Power Co will probably have to delay restarting the world's biggest nuclear plant, which is sitting idle in the wake of the Fukushima disaster 20 months ago, further raising costs as the utility spends more on fossil fuels to generate electricity. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Spectators watch a flight demonstration on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Spectators watch a flight demonstration on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A tourist watches as the moon passing in front of the sun as it approaches a full solar eclipse in the northern Australian city of Cairns November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft artillery weapon during an air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 13, 2012. A Syrian warplane struck homes in the town of Ras al-Ain on Tuesday within sight of the Turkish border, pursuing an aerial bombardment to force out rebels, a Reuters witness and refugees said.The second day of jet strikes sent Syrians scurrying through the flimsy barbed-wire fence that divides Ras al-Ain from the Turkish settlement of Ceylanpinar, thick plumes of smoke rising above the town. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees cross the border fence from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain into Turkey during an air strike on Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 13, 2012. A Syrian warplane struck homes in the town of Ras al-Ain on Tuesday within sight of the Turkish border, pursuing an aerial bombardment to force out rebels, a Reuters witness and refugees said.The second day of jet strikes sent Syrians scurrying through the flimsy barbed-wire fence that divides Ras al-Ain from the Turkish settlement of Ceylanpinar, thick plumes of smoke rising above the town. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. It was the second time in as many days that Israel had fired across the disengagement line drawn at the end of a war in 1973, underscoring international fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinian relatives of Hamas militant Mohammed Qanoua, who died of wounds suffered from Israeli tank fire, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City November 13, 2012. Israel struck three targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday and warned an on-going crisis with Palestinian militants had not been resolved, despite a marked decrease in rocket-fire from the territory. Tensions rose sharply on Saturday when four Israeli soldiers patrolling the Israel-Gaza border were wounded. Israel responded with tank fire and air strikes that killed seven Palestinians, including four civilians, and left at least 40 wounded. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada arrives back at his home after being released on bail, in London, November 13, 2012. Qatada won a last-minute appeal on Monday against deportation from Britain to face terrorism charges in Jordan, a blow to the Conservative-led government that says he is a huge security risk. He was released on Tuesday under bail conditions that include a 16-hour curfew at his London home. REUTERS/Andrew winning
The second floor of a home damaged by hurricane Sandy hangs to the first floor in the Brooklyn borough neighborhood of Seagate in New York November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The second floor of a home damaged by hurricane Sandy hangs to the first floor in the Brooklyn borough neighborhood of Seagate in New York November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, takes a nap at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. The Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat has approached people showing signs of crack abuse during operations to offer to send them to the shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 9 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man walks past empty stores in the deserted Carousel shopping mall in San Bernardino, California September 11, 2012. The city of about 210,000, some 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy on August 1, joining the Bay Area city of Stockton as a test case for whether financially troubled municipalities can shed bond payments and possibly pension obligations via bankruptcy court. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The band "One Direction" performs on NBC's Today show in New York November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The band "One Direction" performs on NBC's Today show in New York November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A migrant labourer poses for a photograph after finishing his work at a construction site in Shanghai November 13, 2012. China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade. REUTER/Aly Song
People hold candles during a mass gathering to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People hold candles during a mass gathering to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Paul, a former craftsman, who has been unemployed for seven years and lives on a monthly allocation of 410 euros ($520) from the RSA (Active Solidarity Income), hangs up his clothes in a three-room apartment in Juan Les Pins, southeastern France November 10, 2012. Paul, 57, lost his job following a hip operation which made it difficult for him to stand or sit for long periods of time. Paul was evicted from his apartment two years ago and with the help and permission of a resident, has lived in an underground parking garage for the last four months. Now, through the generosity of another person, Paul has found this temporary lodging for the winter months while waiting for to rent a 600 euro ($761) studio, which will be partially funded by others. This three-room apartment on the French Riviera, costs 2,000 euros ($2537) a week during the summer holidays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard meets with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Perth, Australia, November 13, 2012. Clinton is in Australia to attend the annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
A woman sits near a pelican at a fish market at Chorrillos beach in Lima November 12, 2012. Peru has slashed its commercial fishing quota as warmer water temperatures and controversial practices deplete stocks of anchovy in one of the world's richest fisheries. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An elderly woman feeds birds at the lake Zurich in Zurich November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
An elderly woman feeds birds at the lake Zurich in Zurich November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A statue of Jesus Christ is seen in front of homes damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. At least 121 people perished in the storm, which caused an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
