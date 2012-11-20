Edition:
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A police dog attacks a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

A police dog attacks a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A police dog attacks a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she and her husband, Briton Shrien Dewani, were travelling in was hijacked in the Gugulethu township on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010. The taxi driver, Zola Tongo, who turned state witness in return for a reduced sentence for his part in the murder, said Shrien Dewani paid for his wife to be killed. Shrien Dewani denies the accusation while his extradition to South Africa was halted by a British court in March due to his mental health. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham</p>

Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she...more

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she and her husband, Briton Shrien Dewani, were travelling in was hijacked in the Gugulethu township on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010. The taxi driver, Zola Tongo, who turned state witness in return for a reduced sentence for his part in the murder, said Shrien Dewani paid for his wife to be killed. Shrien Dewani denies the accusation while his extradition to South Africa was halted by a British court in March due to his mental health. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

<p>A woman escapes from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

A woman escapes from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A woman escapes from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Rihanna performs at The Forum in Kentish Town in London, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna performs at The Forum in Kentish Town in London, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Rihanna performs at The Forum in Kentish Town in London, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A firefighter gestures while trying to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after it broke out in central New Delhi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A firefighter gestures while trying to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after it broke out in central New Delhi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A firefighter gestures while trying to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after it broke out in central New Delhi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A seller displays hair extensions at a hair shop in a local market in Rio de Janeiro, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A seller displays hair extensions at a hair shop in a local market in Rio de Janeiro, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A seller displays hair extensions at a hair shop in a local market in Rio de Janeiro, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A devotee offers prayer to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A devotee offers prayer to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A devotee offers prayer to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A Hasidic Jewish man, from the Breslov sect, holds an Israeli flag as he dances with Israeli troops during a visit to support the soldiers, near the border with the Gaza Strip, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A Hasidic Jewish man, from the Breslov sect, holds an Israeli flag as he dances with Israeli troops during a visit to support the soldiers, near the border with the Gaza Strip, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Hasidic Jewish man, from the Breslov sect, holds an Israeli flag as he dances with Israeli troops during a visit to support the soldiers, near the border with the Gaza Strip, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A boat damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A boat damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A boat damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A woman confesses to a priest after the starting mass of the national annual Catholic pilgrimage in the town of Kita, western Mali, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

A woman confesses to a priest after the starting mass of the national annual Catholic pilgrimage in the town of Kita, western Mali, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A woman confesses to a priest after the starting mass of the national annual Catholic pilgrimage in the town of Kita, western Mali, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a rosary holds a stone during minor clashes with Israeli troops in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank village of Bir Zeit, near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a rosary holds a stone during minor clashes with Israeli troops in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank village of Bir Zeit, near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a rosary holds a stone during minor clashes with Israeli troops in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank village of Bir Zeit, near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>An Afghan man works at a coal dump site, outside Kabul, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

An Afghan man works at a coal dump site, outside Kabul, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

An Afghan man works at a coal dump site, outside Kabul, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>A Palestinian activist cuts a barbed wire fence, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian activist cuts a barbed wire fence, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Palestinian activist cuts a barbed wire fence, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Pedestrians are reflected in the mirror of a street barber shop in Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 19, 2012. , REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Pedestrians are reflected in the mirror of a street barber shop in Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 19, 2012. , REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Pedestrians are reflected in the mirror of a street barber shop in Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 19, 2012. , REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Cougar helicopter casts a shadow as it takes off from the French base in Naghlu, Afghanistan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Cougar helicopter casts a shadow as it takes off from the French base in Naghlu, Afghanistan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Cougar helicopter casts a shadow as it takes off from the French base in Naghlu, Afghanistan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Princess Charlene leaves the Monaco cathedral after a mass for Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Princess Charlene leaves the Monaco cathedral after a mass for Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Princess Charlene leaves the Monaco cathedral after a mass for Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>A prison guard gestures on the roof of Fraijanes II, a maximum security prison in the township of Fraijanes, outskirts of Guatemala City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A prison guard gestures on the roof of Fraijanes II, a maximum security prison in the township of Fraijanes, outskirts of Guatemala City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A prison guard gestures on the roof of Fraijanes II, a maximum security prison in the township of Fraijanes, outskirts of Guatemala City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Actor Matthias Matschke performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfram Lotz' play "Einige Nachrichten an das All" (some messages to the universe) at Akademietheater in Vienna, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actor Matthias Matschke performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfram Lotz' play "Einige Nachrichten an das All" (some messages to the universe) at Akademietheater in Vienna, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Actor Matthias Matschke performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfram Lotz' play "Einige Nachrichten an das All" (some messages to the universe) at Akademietheater in Vienna, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>People take photographs of hot air balloons in Metropolitano park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas </p>

People take photographs of hot air balloons in Metropolitano park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

People take photographs of hot air balloons in Metropolitano park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas

<p>A Turkish soldier stops a Syrian man from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after jumping the border fence into Turkey during gunfire in Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Turkish soldier stops a Syrian man from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after jumping the border fence into Turkey during gunfire in Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Turkish soldier stops a Syrian man from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after jumping the border fence into Turkey during gunfire in Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man walks beside the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A man walks beside the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A man walks beside the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a building that also houses international media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a building that also houses international media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a building that also houses international media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

