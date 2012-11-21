Edition:
<p>Rockets streaks are seen in the night sky after they are launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Men dressed as revolutionary soldiers sleep before a military parade to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at Zocalo square in Mexico City, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>A Palestinian woman cries next to a relative's house after it was destroyed in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>A home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of river Yamuna to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn in New Delhi November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinians take cover during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank village in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>A soldier from Mexico's mounted cavalry unit puts on makeup before a military parade to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at Zocalo square in Mexico City November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Palestinian gunmen ride motorcycles as they drag the body of a man (not seen), who was suspected of working for Israel, in Gaza City, November 20, 2012. Palestinian gunmen shot dead six alleged collaborators in the Gaza Strip who "were caught red-handed", according to a security source quoted by the Hamas Aqsa radio on Tuesday. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>A security guard relaxes in front of colonial-era buildings in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A boy plays at the abandoned food stall near his home in Kathmandu November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A fisherman shields himself from a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a protest against a new fisheries law proposed by the government in congress in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>Andalusian horseman Felipe Vara, 23, poses during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (top) catches a touchdown pass above San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver (29) during the third quarter of their NFL football game in San Francisco, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Israeli woman take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Jerusalem November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg </p>

<p>Vicente Gabarri Valdes tries to console his nephew Saul as he stands amidst the remains of his home after it was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. Fifty-four families have been living in Puerta de Hierro, on the banks of the Manzanares river for over 50 years. Since the summer of 2010, the community has been subject to evictions on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Families, whose homes have been demolished, move in with relatives whose houses still remain while the debris keeps piling up around them as more demolitions take place. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana November 7, 2012. Since 2004 the 15 clown doctors, inspired by the U.S. Doctor 'Patch' Adams, visit different hospitals throughout Slovenia 2-3 times a week, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

<p>A worker walks at the work site of the Parque Olimpico Rio 2016 (Rio 2016 Olympic Park), which is being constructed over the former Jacarepagua race track, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along his ashram, a place of retreat, at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Afghan boys are silhouetted as they play football while the sun sets in Kabul November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>A man brushes his teeth inside a Fujian Tulou at Tianluokeng village of Nanjing county, Fujian province, China, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>The outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams is embraced at the Assembly Hall of Church House, after a vote of the General Synod of the Church of England in London November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yui Mok/POOL </p>

<p>People protest to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes on Mohamed Mahmoud Street, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo November 20, 2012. At least 42 protesters died during the clashes which occurred during Egypt's interim military rule. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>Galatasaray fans light flares during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Galatasaray and Manchester United at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

