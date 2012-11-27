Editor's Choice
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and...more
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A riot police is seen covered in milk as European milk producers dump milk on the European Parliament during a demonstration in Brussels November 26, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the protest called "1000 tractors...more
A riot police is seen covered in milk as European milk producers dump milk on the European Parliament during a demonstration in Brussels November 26, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the protest called "1000 tractors to Brussels" to urge politicians to take efficient legislative measures for the milk market and to listen to farmers' demands for cost-covering prices and fair remuneration, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman dances inside a train carriage during a concert at the Leopoldina train station in downtown Rio de Janeiro November 25, 2012. The century-old station decorated with graffiti now serves as a venue hosting music and artistic performances after...more
A woman dances inside a train carriage during a concert at the Leopoldina train station in downtown Rio de Janeiro November 25, 2012. The century-old station decorated with graffiti now serves as a venue hosting music and artistic performances after its closure in 2004. Picture taken November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from what the fighters say is shooting by government forces in Al Midan district in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from what the fighters say is shooting by government forces in Al Midan district in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. Chaturvedi says that the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been...more
Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. Chaturvedi says that the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation. After his self proclaimed transformation in 2002 as Gandhi, Chaturvedi has been travelling extensively and plays up to his startling resemblance to Gandhi at protests and demonstrations. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from...more
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
European milk producers throw tyres into the fire in front of the European Parliament during a demonstration in Brussels November 26, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the protest called "1000 tractors to Brussels" to...more
European milk producers throw tyres into the fire in front of the European Parliament during a demonstration in Brussels November 26, 2012. Thousands of dairy farmers from all over Europe took part in the protest called "1000 tractors to Brussels" to urge politicians to take efficient legislative measures for the milk market and to listen to farmers' demands for cost-covering prices and fair remuneration, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A protester is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo November 26, 2012. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square and the new president is in the firing line, but the military that until earlier this year was at the centre...more
A protester is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo November 26, 2012. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square and the new president is in the firing line, but the military that until earlier this year was at the centre of Egypt's turbulent politics is staying out -- and is likely to keep it that way. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Israeli fisherman walks near concrete barriers on Zikim beach, just outside the northern Gaza Strip November 25, 2012. Israel eased restrictions on Gaza fishermen and farmers on November 24, Palestinian officials said, advancing a three-day-old...more
An Israeli fisherman walks near concrete barriers on Zikim beach, just outside the northern Gaza Strip November 25, 2012. Israel eased restrictions on Gaza fishermen and farmers on November 24, Palestinian officials said, advancing a three-day-old truce brokered by Egypt after a week of fierce fighting. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar November 26, 2012. Thousands of angry textile workers demonstrated in the outskirts of Dhaka on Monday after a fire swept through a garment workshop...more
Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar November 26, 2012. Thousands of angry textile workers demonstrated in the outskirts of Dhaka on Monday after a fire swept through a garment workshop at the weekend, killing more than 100 people in Bangladesh's worst-ever factory blaze. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and...more
Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and potentially leaving 200,000 homes without protection. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man pushes a cart loaded with his belongings outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man pushes a cart loaded with his belongings outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man with a hand-held prayer wheel feeds pigeons at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa, one of the holiest Buddhist sites in Kathmandu, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man with a hand-held prayer wheel feeds pigeons at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa, one of the holiest Buddhist sites in Kathmandu, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker calls for help as he is trapped in an 11-storey garment factory building where a fire had broken out, in the suburb of Uttara in Dhaka November 26, 2012. A fire brigade official said the blaze in the building in the suburb of Uttara, which...more
A worker calls for help as he is trapped in an 11-storey garment factory building where a fire had broken out, in the suburb of Uttara in Dhaka November 26, 2012. A fire brigade official said the blaze in the building in the suburb of Uttara, which housed three separate factories, was almost under control.There were no reports of deaths, but eight workers were injured due to heavy smoke, fire brigade Director General Abu Nayeem Mohammad Shahidullah told Reuters. The trapped worker was eventually rescued from the building. REUTERS/Stringer
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day...more
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets members of the Household Cavalry during a visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor, southern England November 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets members of the Household Cavalry during a visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor, southern England November 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen?s frail economy and sucking up...more
A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen?s frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Albanian worker is seen in a building under construction in central Tirana November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
An Albanian worker is seen in a building under construction in central Tirana November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A chair is seen lying in the sand on the beach as a silhouette of a man walks in Atlantic Beach, New York November 26, 2012. Swiss Re said on Monday it estimated its claims burden from hurricane Sandy, which hit the United States last month, at $900...more
A chair is seen lying in the sand on the beach as a silhouette of a man walks in Atlantic Beach, New York November 26, 2012. Swiss Re said on Monday it estimated its claims burden from hurricane Sandy, which hit the United States last month, at $900 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ethnic Miao children wearing traditional costumes wait for a rehearsal of the celebration ceremony for the Miao's new year's day and the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, southeast Guizhou province, November 24, 2012. More than 1,000 ethnic Miao...more
Ethnic Miao children wearing traditional costumes wait for a rehearsal of the celebration ceremony for the Miao's new year's day and the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, southeast Guizhou province, November 24, 2012. More than 1,000 ethnic Miao families live in Xijiang village of Leishan, now the biggest settlement of ethnic Miao minority in China. They celebrate the Miao New Year's day together with the Guzang Festival this year from November 24 to 29. The Guzang Festival is a Miao traditional festival, during which ethnic Miao people of Guizhou province worship their ancestors once in 13 years. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Toronto Argonauts Jeff Keeping celebrates with the Grey Cup after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Argonauts Jeff Keeping celebrates with the Grey Cup after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (C) is stopped by San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (top) and defensive back Corey Lynch (bottom) while running after a reception during the second half of their NFL football game in San...more
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (C) is stopped by San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (top) and defensive back Corey Lynch (bottom) while running after a reception during the second half of their NFL football game in San Diego, California November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Australia's Matthew Wade (L) jumps as South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits a shot during the fifth day's play of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese
Australia's Matthew Wade (L) jumps as South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits a shot during the fifth day's play of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.