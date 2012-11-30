Buddhist monks, injured in a protest, rest in a hospital near the Monywa mine in the Sagaing region in Myanmar's northwest November 29, 2012. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas on Thursday to break up a three-month protest against a vast copper mining project run by the powerful Myanmar military and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns after incendiary devices were hurled into their camps by police. Media described the devices as "phosphorous bombs". REUTERS/Stringer