Editor’s Choice

<p>A Turkish soldier takes up position near the border to Syria in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Women attend a weekly rally for pro-democracy protesters in Sanaa November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with supporters after giving a speech in Monywa November 30, 2012. Suu Kyi offered to mediate between company officials and those who are opposing a vast copper mining project after riot police fired water cannon and tear gas on Thursday to break up a three-month protest against the project run by the powerful Myanmar military and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns after incendiary devices were hurled into their camps by police. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>M23 rebel fighters rest as they withdraw near the town of Sake, some 42 km (26 miles) west of Goma November 30, 2012. A rebel pullback from Goma, seized by M23 from fleeing United Nations-backed government forces on November 20, would signal some progress in international efforts to halt the eight-month-old insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Tiger Woods walks away from the fifth tee box as his caddie puts his club back in the bag during the second round of the World Challenge golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>A protester burns tyres during clashes with police in Siliana November 30, 2012. More than 220 people are believed to have been injured when the demonstrators demanding jobs clashed with police on Tuesday and Wednesday in Siliana, a city on the edge of the Sahara whose inhabitants have long complained of neglect. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Members of the business community in Kismayo attend a meeting with foreign journalists to discuss the recent liberation of the city by al-Shabab and the future of the region's charcoal industry, in this handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team November 30, 2012. Kismayo was liberated from al-Shabab rebels nearly two months ago, when Kenyan and Somali government forces attacked the militants' last bastion, and the return of relative calm has generated activity for the port. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts as she watches a video highlighting her career at the 2012 Saban Forum on U.S.-Israel Relations gala dinner at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>A protester waves the Kuwaiti national flag and chants slogans during a protest calling for a voter boycott, in Kuwait City November 30, 2012. Tens of thousands of people marched on Friday calling for the boycott, a day before a parliamentary election that looks unlikely to defuse tensions in the U.S.-allied, oil-producing Gulf country. Organisers said the march was the largest ever in Kuwaiti history and a message to the authorities of deep discontent with changes to the voting system ordered by the ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, six weeks before the election. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>An anti-Mursi protester chains his hands, to symbolize the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, as fellow protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 30, 2012. Tens of thousands of Egyptians protested against President Mohamed Mursi on Friday after an Islamist-led assembly raced through approval of a new constitution in a bid to end a crisis over the Islamist leader's newly expanded powers. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Policemen drag away a protester who blocked the entrance to a makeshift camp for asylum seekers in Amsterdam November 30, 2012. A court has ordered a group of asylum seekers, whose applications for political asylum have been rejected by Dutch authorities, to leave the site. The group, who had exhausted their final options against deportation and had rejected other offers for temporary accommodation, set up this camp at the end of September 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Hats of the German navy are stored atop a cupboard of the wardrobe of Germany's lower house of parliament during the vote at the Bundestag on financial help for Greece in Berlin November 30, 2012. German lawmakers approved by a large majority on Friday a package of measures aimed at cutting Greece's debt load to 124 percent by 2020. The vote was seen as a key test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition ahead of federal elections next September. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Civil servants sing "Christmas carols against cuts" during a protest against government austerity measures, in front of the headquarters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) in Madrid November 30, 2012. The banners read, "Hands up, this is a robbery" (C) and "Between roses and seagulls (referring to the symbols of Spanish PSOE and PP parties), they leave us in the nude" (L). REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Children play in a bedroom of the San Jose Hospice, in Sacatepequez, 45 km (28 miles) of Guatemala City, November 30, 2012. About 68 HIV-infected children receive free medical care at the hospice, many of them were found abandoned in markets, churches, fire stations, left neglected in hospitals or in some instances, brought in by their families who cannot afford to pay for their medical treatment. World AIDS Day which falls on December 1 is commemorated across the world to raise awareness of the pandemic. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Fiji's Levani Botia (L) fights for the ball against Scotland's Alex Glashan during their Sevens World Series Cup rugby match at The Sevens stadium in Dubai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>A woman carrying her grandson walks at a waste dump of a copper mine in Sarlingyi township November 30, 2012. Riot police broke up a three-month protest against a vast copper mining project run by the powerful Myanmar military and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns after incendiary devices were hurled into their camps by police. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>M23 rebel fighters sit on a truck as they withdraw from the town of Sake, some 27 km (17 miles) west of Goma November 30, 2012. A rebel pullback from Goma, seized by M23 from fleeing United Nations-backed government forces on November 20, would signal some progress in international efforts to halt the eight-month-old insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>A boy separates starched sarees, a traditional Indian garment for women, left to dry on the roof of a cotton factory in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>An AMISOM vehicle drives past stockpiled charcoal in Somalia's southern city of Kismayo in this handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team November 29, 2012. Kismayo was liberated from al-Shabab rebels nearly two months ago, when Kenyan and Somali government forces attacked the militants' last bastion, and the return of relative calm has generated activity for the port. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Workers stabilize this year's Christmas Tree, a Nordmann Fir from Dumfries, Scotland, outside the 10 Downing Street official residence of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London November 30, 2012. . REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>A masked Palestinian stone-throwing protester holds a bunch of flowers as he kicks a rock after clashes with Israeli security officers (unseen) at a protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Tahera Begum, 25, who survived a devastating fire in a garment factory, lies inside her slum room in Savar November 30, 2012. Begum, an operator of Tazreen Fashions garment factory, escaped the fire which killed more than 100 workers on November 24. According to Begum's husband, she became mentally ill and lost her memory after escaping the fire. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>Riot police detain a protester, during riots against budget cuts and alleged corruption in Ljubljana November 30, 2012. The demonstrations are the largest so far in a string of protests organised over Facebook which started earlier in November in Slovenia's second largest city of Maribor, where people demonstrated against the mayor, and have since spread to most other cities. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

<p>M23 rebel fighters walk as they withdraw near the town of Sake, some 35 km (22 miles) west of Goma November 30, 2012. A rebel pullback from Goma, seized by M23 from fleeing United Nations-backed government forces on November 20, would signal some progress in international efforts to halt the eight-month-old insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Saturday, December 01, 2012

