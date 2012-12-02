Editor’s Choice
M23 rebel fighters sit on a truck as they withdraw near the town of Sake, 42 km (26 miles) west of Goma in eastern Congo November 30, 2012. A dispute over ammunition and equipment left by Congo government forces in the eastern city of Goma is threatening to hold up a planned withdrawal by M23 rebels who want to take the materiel with them, rebel and U.N. officials said on Friday. M23 rebels, who seized Goma on November 20 but have agreed to pull out under a deal brokered by regional governments, want to take with them a store of munitions and equipment abandoned by the government army FARDC. The military supplies were currently in the charge of U.N. peacekeepers at Goma airport. REUTERS/James Akena
An HIV infected patient holds the hand of another HIV infected patient in front of the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD), party in the suburbs of Yangon on World AIDS Day December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle as he stands on a damaged street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 29, 2012. Picture taken November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (9) hangs on to a pass over the defense of Georgia safety Bacarri Rambo (18) during the second quarter of the NCAA SEC college football championship in Atlanta, Georgia, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Palestinian Osama Hejazi, 12, stands in front of the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City December 1, 2012. Hejazi survived an Israeli air strike on his family's house in which his father and two younger brothers were killed during an eight-day conflict last month, Palestinian witnesses said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mexico's new president Enrique Pena Nieto gestures after a speech at National Palace in Mexico City December 1, 2012. Pena Nieto took over as Mexican president on Saturday, offering a shot at redemption for the party that shaped modern Mexico if he can bring an end to years of violence and economic underperformance. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Palestinian relatives of Mahmoud Gargoon mourn during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 1, 2012. Gargoon, one of six Palestinians shot and wounded by Israeli troops on Friday while protesting at the Gaza Strip boundary fence, died on Saturday, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A participant wears a robot costume at the Bund near the Huangpu River while competing in the Shanghai International Marathon December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) and Houston Dynamo's Corey Ashe (L) fight for the ball during the second half of the MLS Cup championship soccer game in Carson, California, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A view of the wreckage of the cargo plane that crashed in Brazzaville November 30, 2012. A cargo plane crashed into houses near Brazzaville Maya-Maya airport while attempting to land in a thunderstorm on Friday, killing at least 32 people, a Congolese Red Cross official said on Saturday. Picture taken November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Samoa's Levi Asifa'amatala (R) jumps to catch the ball from a lineout against New Zealand's Lote Raikabula during their Sevens World Series Cup final rugby match at The Sevens stadium in Dubai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Pope Benedict XVI looks on through the incense smoke as he leads a Vespers mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A police officer speaks on a phone in front of a truck of M-23 rebels as the rebels withdraw from Goma December 1, 2012. Rebel fighters, singing and brandishing weapons, pulled out of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border city of Goma on Saturday, raising hopes regional peace efforts could advance negotiations to end the insurgency. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An inmate of an all-female jail poses for a photograph before participating in a fashion show in San Salvador November 30, 2012. The inmates at this Rehabilitation Center for Women learn tailoring skills as part of a rehabilitation programme and then put on a fashion show of the clothes they have made. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Bridal dwarf couples hold roses as they pose for a photo at a group wedding in Beijing December 1, 2012. Seven dwarf couples, who are all actors from a shadow puppet troupe, participated in the group wedding. All the 45 actors in this troupe are dwarves, with the average height of 1.26m (49.6 inches), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A Palestinian boy rides on a donkey cart past a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during an eight-day conflict, in the northern Gaza Strip December 1, 2012. Eight days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce agreement that called on Israel to ease restrictions on the territory. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Stilt walkers rest near a shoe store during a folkloric parade in central Brussels December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Everton's Steven Naismith (R) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, northern England December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A man greets a police officer standing in a line following the withdrawal of M-23 rebel fighters from Goma December 1, 2012. Rebel fighters, singing and brandishing weapons, pulled out of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border city of Goma on Saturday, raising hopes regional peace efforts could advance negotiations to end the insurgency. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An apple is pictured in a model's high heels backstage before the final round of the 2012 Elite Models Look contest in Shanghai December 1, 2012. 60 girls from around the world participated in the 29th Elite Model Look finals in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes a cigarette as he cools bread on a street in Aleppo's Bustan al- Basha district November 29, 2012. Picture taken November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A woman covered with mud checks her look in a mirror on the shore of the Dead Sea, near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured protester is transported to a hospital in Siliana, northwest of Tunis December 1, 2012. Tunisian security forces fired tear gas and live rounds in the air on Saturday to try to disperse several thousand protesters in the town that has seen days of clashes this week over economic problems in the North African state. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A man (C) listens as flamenco musicians, singer Antonio Palen, 66, (L) and guitarist Manuel Cortes, 44, perform after the burial of human skeletal remains inside a pantheon at a cemetery in the neighborhood of La Sauceda, near Cortes de la Frontera, southern Spain December 1, 2012. The remains of 28 people (seven women and 21 men), who were killed during the Spanish Civil War from 1936 to 1939, were found in several mass graves at the Marrufo field, near Cadiz, by the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory of Campo de Gibraltar, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
