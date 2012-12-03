Editor's choice
A member of Hamas' national security forces demonstrates his skills during a graduation ceremony at the site of a destroyed security compound in Gaza City, December 2, 2012. The compound was destroyed during the eight days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks that ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce agreement last month. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A beater holds dead pheasants after a hunt in Lewknor, southern England November 22, 2012. Pheasant shooting has been a major historical activity in Great Britain since the 11th century when they were shot with a bow and arrow. Around the start of the 16th century, firearms arrived in Britain and history shows us that Henry VIII was an enthusiast. These days they are shot in flight using shotguns and are found and brought back by retriever dogs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Children ride sledges down an hill as the first snowfall of the season hits Brussels, Belgium, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Aung Soe (C), one of the leaders of demonstrators peacefully protesting against the Latbadaung Mountain Copper Mine project, is arrested by police in Yangon, Myanmar, December 2, 2012. According to Aung Soe, he was on Sarlingyi police's wanted list for his involvement in the protest. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas on Thursday to break up a three-month protest against a copper mining project run by the military-owned Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer China North Industries Corp. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns from what activists said were incendiary devices hurled by police. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man feeds birds as snow falls on the borders of Lake Zurich in Zurich December 2, 2012. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers players form a prayer circle after the Chiefs' win in a NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. The previous day, Chiefs' linebacker Jovan Belcher killed himself after fatally shooting his girlfriend in an action witnessed by head coach Romeo Crennel and other Chiefs personnel. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Charlotte Casiraghi, second child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, participates in the Gucci Paris Masters International Jumping competition in Villepinte, near Paris December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Palestinian Osama Hejazi, 12, stands in front of the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City December 1, 2012. Hejazi survived an Israeli air strike on his family's house in which his father and two younger brothers were killed during an eight-day conflict last month, Palestinian witnesses said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Tiger Woods tees off in the rain on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Challenge golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The La Pedrera building is illuminated during the "La Pedrera, emocions en moviment" (La Pedrera, emotions in movement) light show at Passeig de Gracia, in Barcelona, December 1, 2012. La Pedrera is celebrating its 100 year anniversary. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A newly deployed police officer (R) walks in Goma port, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Labourers work on an under-construction pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A participant wears a robot costume at the Bund near the Huangpu River while competing in the Shanghai International Marathon, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R) greets 2012 Kennedy Center honorees, ballerina Natalia Makarova (L) and actor Dustin Hoffman (2nd L), as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) looks on, on the balcony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabea, whom the crowd does not want covering their rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jayson Velez reacts after he beat Salvador Sanchez in a TKO in the third round of their 10-round WBC Silver Featherweight Championship bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Police officers stand in a line as they listen to their commander in front of a police station in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chicago Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett (80) leaps in for a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (L) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (bottom) during the first half of their NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis to twelfth place in the first run of the men's World Cup giant slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham walks out to the field with his sons Brooklyn (2nd L), Romeo (3rd R) and Cruz (R) along with teammates including Robbie Keane (L) of Ireland before the MLS Cup championship soccer game against Houston Dynamo in Carson, California, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Residents flee their homes after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla, near Homs, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Misra Al-Misri/Shaam News Network
Syrian refugees and local residents carry the bodies of Syrian refugees, Emara al-Zoabi, 7 months old, Moath al-Rawashdeh, 30, and Ahmed al-Natoor, 62, during a funeral service in Ramtha, near the Syrian border December 2, 2012. Three Syrians - a young girl, an elderly man and another man - were buried in Ramtha in northern Jordan on Sunday. They were injured when Syrian government forces attacked their hometown of Tafas, according to other Syrian refugees. They were carried into Ramtha where attempts were made to save their lives, but their injuries were too severe and they died earlier on Sunday. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Calgary Hitmen players are surrounded by Teddy Bears thrown on the ice at the Hitmen Teddy Bear toss during their major junior hockey game against the Kootenay Ice in Calgary, Alberta, December 2, 2012. The hockey team collects approximately 25,000 stuffed toys at the annual Teddy Bear toss and then delivers the toys to local charities and children at the Alberta Children's Hospital. The team currently holds the world record for collecting the most Teddy Bears at 26,919. REUTERS/Todd Korol
