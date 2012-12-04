Editor's choice
A protester throws fireworks during clashes in Maribor, Slovenia, December 3, 2012. Protesters clashed with police in Slovenia's second largest city Maribor in a demonstration against budget cuts in the financially troubled Alpine state....more
A protester throws fireworks during clashes in Maribor, Slovenia, December 3, 2012. Protesters clashed with police in Slovenia's second largest city Maribor in a demonstration against budget cuts in the financially troubled Alpine state. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Government army FARDC soldiers use mobile phones to record a video in the town of Sake, west of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Government army FARDC soldiers use mobile phones to record a video in the town of Sake, west of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors dream of changing their lives overnight by...more
An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Britain's Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman greets a government army FARDC soldier as he returns to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman greets a government army FARDC soldier as he returns to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Children play on the broken remains of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, in the Queens Borough of New York, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Children play on the broken remains of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, in the Queens Borough of New York, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Palestinians wait for the return of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement activists at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians wait for the return of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement activists at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Afghan National Police (ANP) officers rest during a boxing training session, at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Afghan National Police (ANP) officers rest during a boxing training session, at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Trucks are parked at the Gioia Tauro commercial harbour, Italy, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Trucks are parked at the Gioia Tauro commercial harbour, Italy, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Syrians cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrians cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against South Africa, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against South Africa, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A ferry is pictured making its way through fog in central Stockholm, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Henrik Montgomery
A ferry is pictured making its way through fog in central Stockholm, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Henrik Montgomery
Justin Bieber performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Loyalists clash with police officers outside the City Hall in Belfast following a vote by local councillors on the flying of the Union Flag on top of the City Hall, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Loyalists clash with police officers outside the City Hall in Belfast following a vote by local councillors on the flying of the Union Flag on top of the City Hall, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter hacks the roof of a shop with a hatchet as he tries to put out a fire in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A firefighter hacks the roof of a shop with a hatchet as he tries to put out a fire in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans a tank which the group says was captured from the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, at a base in Bab al-Hawa, near the Syrian-Turkish border, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans a tank which the group says was captured from the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, at a base in Bab al-Hawa, near the Syrian-Turkish border, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Jorge Sanchez of Colombia takes down a placard outside his house after learning that his family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid, December 3, 2012. Sanchez, along with his girlfriend Jenifer Martinez of Spain and their three children, were to...more
Jorge Sanchez of Colombia takes down a placard outside his house after learning that his family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid, December 3, 2012. Sanchez, along with his girlfriend Jenifer Martinez of Spain and their three children, were to evict their home, which has been postponed to January 2013, due to their landlord's failure to pay the mortgages to a local bank. Their landlord has since run away to Ecuador. The placard reads, "Stop evictions. Jenifer, Jorge and their three children." REUTERS/Juan Medina
George Zimmerman is seen in this February 26, 2012 police photo provided by the George Zimmerman legal defense fund. The photograph of Zimmerman with a bloody, swollen nose taken on the night he shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin...more
George Zimmerman is seen in this February 26, 2012 police photo provided by the George Zimmerman legal defense fund. The photograph of Zimmerman with a bloody, swollen nose taken on the night he shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin last February was posted on the Internet by Zimmerman's legal defense team. REUTERS/George Zimmerman Legal Defense Fund/Sanford Police Department
Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man sits in the main hall of the stock exchange at Kuwait Bourse, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man sits in the main hall of the stock exchange at Kuwait Bourse, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal Florange-Hayange blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal Florange-Hayange blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.