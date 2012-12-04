Editor’s Choice

Jorge Sanchez of Colombia takes down a placard outside his house after learning that his family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid, December 3, 2012. Sanchez, along with his girlfriend Jenifer Martinez of Spain and their three children, were to evict their home, which has been postponed to January 2013, due to their landlord's failure to pay the mortgages to a local bank. Their landlord has since run away to Ecuador. The placard reads, "Stop evictions. Jenifer, Jorge and their three children." REUTERS/Juan Medina