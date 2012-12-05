Editor’s Choice

Edition:
<p>Palestinian security guards pray at a soccer stadium, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during an eight-day conflict, in Gaza City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Members of Cais Sodre Cabaret company smoke before a celebration for its fifth anniversary at the Ritz night club in Lisbon, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister away during clashes with anti-riot police at a protest against the election results in Kuwait, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Obaida al Ahmad </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A girl peeks up from under a table as indigenous people from several ethnic groups attend a public hearing of the Lower house's Human Rights Commission at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim (front) is seen near Jerusalem, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A man bleeds from injuries suffered after a clash between main labour union body UGTT and Islamists, during a gathering where they called for a general strike and downfall of the government led by the Islamist Ennahda party in Tunis, Tunisia, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Akraba suburb of Damascus, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Damashqi/Shaam News Network</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Malaga's Jeremy Toulalan of France grimaces as he is carried on a stretcher during his Champions League Group C soccer match against Anderlecht at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A police officer blocks striking farmworkers as they march for higher wages during a strike called by the Confederation of South African Trade Unions in Franschoek, near Cape Town, December 4, 2012 .REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A makeshift memorial for Kansas City Chiefs football player Jovan Belcher is seen outside his mother's home in West Babylon, New York, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Spanish policemen drag away anti-eviction supporters before the eviction of Sagrario Urena in Madrid, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play table tennis at the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Sagrario Urena (centre R), 41, is comforted by her father Gregorio near Spanish policemen after being evicted from the home where the family had been squatting for the past two years in Madrid, December 4, 2012. Urena, a former phone operator for a taxi company, lived as a tenant in a house from 1992 to 2010 with her parents and two sisters, but the family was kicked out when Urena became unemployed and stopped making the monthly rent payments two years ago. The family then occupied the same house where they had been living since 1992, but were evicted on Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics dubbed the "Wiener bill," nudity would still be allowed at permitted parades, fairs and festivals, as well as on designated nude beaches. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A worker checks mushroom beds at a private farm, workshops of which are located inside hangars of a former Soviet missile military base, in the village of Minoity, west of Minsk, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A figurine of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine is displayed in a shop at San Gregorio Armeno street in Naples, Italy, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Inmates exercise during a class by the Arte de Viver (Art of Living) NGO, at Evaristo de Moraes prison in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2012. The Prison Smart program, which is held in 32 countries, aims to help inmates maximise their potential and contribute back to society by imparting them skills for reducing stress, healing trauma and handling emotions, according to the Art of Living foundation. The program consists of advanced breathing courses, believed to help inmates cleanse their mind and body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Police carry injured activists of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party onto a police van as they detain them after a clash with police and pro-government activists in Dhaka, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter with a rifle stands guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A woman takes a picture of a sunrise from the balcony of her hotel in Brasilia, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast, December 4, 2012. At least five police officers were wounded during a riot at Belfast city hall in Northern Ireland after Irish nationalist councillors voted to remove the British flag from the building on all but 17 days of the year. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

