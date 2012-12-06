Editor's choice
A man walks past a protest against the level of homicide in Brazil by the non-governmental group Rio de Paz in Rio de Janeiro, December 5, 2012. Some 500,000 beans were placed over red sheets by the group to represent the number of people killed over...more
Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sunni Muslim gunmen take position as one of them aims his rifle in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, December 5, 2012. It was the second day of sectarian...more
A woman walks past a closed down business in central London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A policeman directs traffic at a busy street of downtown Shanghai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man sits alone before a mass gathering for Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York, December 4, 2012. Thousands attended to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the rescue of their founder, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, from the clutches of the Nazis at the mass...more
China's newly appointed leader Xi Jinping is directed as he prepares to greet a panel of foreign experts prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A stop sign is seen outside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man sits on a pavement next to his trolley loaded with metals he will sell in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Art patrons are reflected in an Untitled piece by Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
A surfer loses control of his board as he trains at Banzai Beach in Santa Marinella, north of Rome, Italy, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles during a reception during an interval in the Queen's Medal for Music presentation and concert at the Barbican Centre in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The shadows of police cadets standing guard are cast on a wall with the writing "Asylum for Invalids San Felipe" in downtown Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 3, 2012. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera
A man uses his phone as another man reads a newspaper in a spot lit by sunlight near the CCTV tower in central Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A security official walks next to the National Congress building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
German Chancellor and leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel waits for a TV interview at the end of the CDU's annual party meeting in Hanover, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Customers choose slaughtered pigs at a wholesale pork market in Hefei, Anhui province, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A reveller dressed as a devil walks across the Old Town Square in Prague, December 5, 2012. Revellers dressed as Saint Nicholas and a devil approached children on the streets as part of a tradition to determine if they had behaved well during the...more
A man stands near makeshift tents surrounded by a destroyed banana plantation in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
