Editor’s Choice

A man walks past a protest against the level of homicide in Brazil by the non-governmental group Rio de Paz in Rio de Janeiro, December 5, 2012. Some 500,000 beans were placed over red sheets by the group to represent the number of people killed over the last 10 years in Brazil, according to Rio de Paz. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man walks past a protest against the level of homicide in Brazil by the non-governmental group Rio de Paz in Rio de Janeiro, December 5, 2012. Some 500,000 beans were placed over red sheets by the group to represent the number of people killed over...more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man walks past a protest against the level of homicide in Brazil by the non-governmental group Rio de Paz in Rio de Janeiro, December 5, 2012. Some 500,000 beans were placed over red sheets by the group to represent the number of people killed over the last 10 years in Brazil, according to Rio de Paz. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actors dressed as (L-R) Joseph and the Three Wise Men, part of a live-human nativity scene, stroll past the Capitol Building after demonstrating outside the nearby Supreme Court in Washington, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunni Muslim gunmen take position as one of them aims his rifle in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, December 5, 2012. It was the second day of sectarian clashes in the Lebanese port city between gunmen loyal to opposing sides in neighbouring Syria's civil war, REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni Muslim gunmen take position as one of them aims his rifle in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, December 5, 2012. It was the second day of sectarian...more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Sunni Muslim gunmen take position as one of them aims his rifle in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, December 5, 2012. It was the second day of sectarian clashes in the Lebanese port city between gunmen loyal to opposing sides in neighbouring Syria's civil war, REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past a closed down business in central London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A woman walks past a closed down business in central London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A woman walks past a closed down business in central London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A policeman directs traffic at a busy street of downtown Shanghai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A policeman directs traffic at a busy street of downtown Shanghai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A policeman directs traffic at a busy street of downtown Shanghai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 06, 2012

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man sits alone before a mass gathering for Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York, December 4, 2012. Thousands attended to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the rescue of their founder, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, from the clutches of the Nazis at the mass gathering. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man sits alone before a mass gathering for Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York, December 4, 2012. Thousands attended to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the rescue of their founder, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, from the clutches of the Nazis at the mass...more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man sits alone before a mass gathering for Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York, December 4, 2012. Thousands attended to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the rescue of their founder, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, from the clutches of the Nazis at the mass gathering. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

China's newly appointed leader Xi Jinping is directed as he prepares to greet a panel of foreign experts prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

China's newly appointed leader Xi Jinping is directed as he prepares to greet a panel of foreign experts prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Thursday, December 06, 2012

China's newly appointed leader Xi Jinping is directed as he prepares to greet a panel of foreign experts prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Jimmy Rider delivers an eight-foot tall Christmas tree on a trailer attached to his bicycle, as part of his Ever-Green Delivery service, in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A stop sign is seen outside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A stop sign is seen outside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A stop sign is seen outside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man sits on a pavement next to his trolley loaded with metals he will sell in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man sits on a pavement next to his trolley loaded with metals he will sell in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man sits on a pavement next to his trolley loaded with metals he will sell in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Art patrons are reflected in an Untitled piece by Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

Art patrons are reflected in an Untitled piece by Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Art patrons are reflected in an Untitled piece by Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

A surfer loses control of his board as he trains at Banzai Beach in Santa Marinella, north of Rome, Italy, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A surfer loses control of his board as he trains at Banzai Beach in Santa Marinella, north of Rome, Italy, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A surfer loses control of his board as he trains at Banzai Beach in Santa Marinella, north of Rome, Italy, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles during a reception during an interval in the Queen's Medal for Music presentation and concert at the Barbican Centre in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles during a reception during an interval in the Queen's Medal for Music presentation and concert at the Barbican Centre in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles during a reception during an interval in the Queen's Medal for Music presentation and concert at the Barbican Centre in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The shadows of police cadets standing guard are cast on a wall with the writing "Asylum for Invalids San Felipe" in downtown Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 3, 2012. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera

The shadows of police cadets standing guard are cast on a wall with the writing "Asylum for Invalids San Felipe" in downtown Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 3, 2012. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The shadows of police cadets standing guard are cast on a wall with the writing "Asylum for Invalids San Felipe" in downtown Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 3, 2012. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera

A man uses his phone as another man reads a newspaper in a spot lit by sunlight near the CCTV tower in central Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A man uses his phone as another man reads a newspaper in a spot lit by sunlight near the CCTV tower in central Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man uses his phone as another man reads a newspaper in a spot lit by sunlight near the CCTV tower in central Beijing, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A security official walks next to the National Congress building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A security official walks next to the National Congress building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A security official walks next to the National Congress building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

German Chancellor and leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel waits for a TV interview at the end of the CDU's annual party meeting in Hanover, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor and leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel waits for a TV interview at the end of the CDU's annual party meeting in Hanover, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, December 06, 2012

German Chancellor and leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel waits for a TV interview at the end of the CDU's annual party meeting in Hanover, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Customers choose slaughtered pigs at a wholesale pork market in Hefei, Anhui province, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Customers choose slaughtered pigs at a wholesale pork market in Hefei, Anhui province, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Customers choose slaughtered pigs at a wholesale pork market in Hefei, Anhui province, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A reveller dressed as a devil walks across the Old Town Square in Prague, December 5, 2012. Revellers dressed as Saint Nicholas and a devil approached children on the streets as part of a tradition to determine if they had behaved well during the past year and depending on their answers, would receive presents, sweets or coal accordingly. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A reveller dressed as a devil walks across the Old Town Square in Prague, December 5, 2012. Revellers dressed as Saint Nicholas and a devil approached children on the streets as part of a tradition to determine if they had behaved well during the...more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A reveller dressed as a devil walks across the Old Town Square in Prague, December 5, 2012. Revellers dressed as Saint Nicholas and a devil approached children on the streets as part of a tradition to determine if they had behaved well during the past year and depending on their answers, would receive presents, sweets or coal accordingly. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man stands near makeshift tents surrounded by a destroyed banana plantation in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man stands near makeshift tents surrounded by a destroyed banana plantation in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, December 06, 2012

A man stands near makeshift tents surrounded by a destroyed banana plantation in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

