<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>An anti-Mursi protester chants slogans on a newly built barrier in front of soldiers guarding outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>President Obama greets children dressed as Christmas elves as First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha (2nd L, back) and Malia watch during Christmas in Washington concert at the National Building Museum in Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick toward pro-government activists during a nationwide blockade in Dhaka December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit around a fire in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, Syria, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead </p>

<p>A follower of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez reacts while gathering with other followers to express her support for him and to pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, reacts after undergoing a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes pulls Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (L) out of bounds while Colts defensive back Antoine Bethea (41) assits during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith </p>

<p>Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks with Kadejah, the sister of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (pictured on the wall), in Gaza City December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Everton's Leighton Baines (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

<p>West Ham's manager Sam Allardyce (L) and his Liverpool counterpart Brendan Rodgers react during their English Premier League match at Upton Park in London December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A vendor reaches out for a chicken as he waits for customers at a market in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf some 40km south-west of Berlin December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

<p>Manchester City's Yaya Toure (R) celebrates his goal against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>Belgian Lievin Pauwels, 72, dresses as Saint Nicholas while waiting for children at the 25th guides company in Brussels December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Officials wait for voters at a polling station for parliamentary elections and a local referendum in Rosia Montana, northwest of Bucharest December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

<p>A general aerial view shows cows in a field in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France December 9, 2012. The new airport is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (</p>

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) drives between New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their game in Miami, Florida December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones drops a pass in the end zone as Washington Redskins cornerback D.J. Johnson (L) defends in the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

<p>Forensic investigators work at a crash scene in Woelfersheim in the German province of Hessen, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

<p>An employee at Radio Shabelle rests on a mattress at the station in Mogadishu, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones</p>

<p>A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, near the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, India, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler jumps to warm up prior to the tip off against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

