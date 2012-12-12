An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use makeshift tools, such as bathtubs, to transport the coal. One bag of their coal is sold for 3 euros ($4 dollars), which is popular with the locals as it is cheaper than the coal sold at the city mine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic