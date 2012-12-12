Edition:
Female Afghan National Police officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training center near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Female Afghan National Police officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training center near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Female Afghan National Police officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training center near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man walks past a U.S. flag in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man walks past a U.S. flag in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man walks past a U.S. flag in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans as they protest in the premises of the Dhaka Judge Court during a strike in Dhaka, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans as they protest in the premises of the Dhaka Judge Court during a strike in Dhaka, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans as they protest in the premises of the Dhaka Judge Court during a strike in Dhaka, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Patrouille Suisse Northrop F-5E Tiger II jet release flares during a flight demonstration at a Swiss Air Force commando handover ceremony at the Swiss Army Airbase in Duebendorf near Zurich, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Patrouille Suisse Northrop F-5E Tiger II jet release flares during a flight demonstration at a Swiss Air Force commando handover ceremony at the Swiss Army Airbase in Duebendorf near Zurich, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Patrouille Suisse Northrop F-5E Tiger II jet release flares during a flight demonstration at a Swiss Air Force commando handover ceremony at the Swiss Army Airbase in Duebendorf near Zurich, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Anti-Mursi protesters attempt to remove a barrier on a road leading to the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters attempt to remove a barrier on a road leading to the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters attempt to remove a barrier on a road leading to the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Houston Texans fullback James Casey (R) goes over New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Houston Texans fullback James Casey (R) goes over New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Houston Texans fullback James Casey (R) goes over New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A man films with a tablet device after heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

A man films with a tablet device after heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man films with a tablet device after heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Visitors look at Skoda cars exhibited at the Skoda Museum in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Visitors look at Skoda cars exhibited at the Skoda Museum in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Visitors look at Skoda cars exhibited at the Skoda Museum in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A view of the coastal town of Banganga that was devastated at the height of last Tuesday's Typhoon Bopha in Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the coastal town of Banganga that was devastated at the height of last Tuesday's Typhoon Bopha in Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A view of the coastal town of Banganga that was devastated at the height of last Tuesday's Typhoon Bopha in Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

First Lady Michelle Obama poses with Staff Sergeant Tamla Bumbury as she takes part in the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign, which collects toys for needy children, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First Lady Michelle Obama poses with Staff Sergeant Tamla Bumbury as she takes part in the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign, which collects toys for needy children, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

First Lady Michelle Obama poses with Staff Sergeant Tamla Bumbury as she takes part in the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign, which collects toys for needy children, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A masked anti-Mursi protester sits near Republican Guard soldiers standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A masked anti-Mursi protester sits near Republican Guard soldiers standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A masked anti-Mursi protester sits near Republican Guard soldiers standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) camp while demanding dation in payment, in central Valencia, Spain, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) camp while demanding dation in payment, in central Valencia, Spain, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) camp while demanding dation in payment, in central Valencia, Spain, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A gallery employee poses next to the artwork 'Tom Na H-iu' by Japanese video and performance artist Mariko Mori at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A gallery employee poses next to the artwork 'Tom Na H-iu' by Japanese video and performance artist Mariko Mori at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A gallery employee poses next to the artwork 'Tom Na H-iu' by Japanese video and performance artist Mariko Mori at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Policemen surround an officer, who was injured by a vehicle in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan in New York, December 11, 2012. The officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle over 100 feet (30 meters), but the circumstances were unclear, witnesses at the scene said. Police at the location would not comment. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Policemen surround an officer, who was injured by a vehicle in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan in New York, December 11, 2012. The officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle over 100 feet (30 meters), but the circumstances were unclear,...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Policemen surround an officer, who was injured by a vehicle in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan in New York, December 11, 2012. The officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle over 100 feet (30 meters), but the circumstances were unclear, witnesses at the scene said. Police at the location would not comment. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots Danny Woodhead (L), Brandon Bolden (C) and Stevan Ridley celebrate after the Patriots scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

New England Patriots Danny Woodhead (L), Brandon Bolden (C) and Stevan Ridley celebrate after the Patriots scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 10, 2012....more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

New England Patriots Danny Woodhead (L), Brandon Bolden (C) and Stevan Ridley celebrate after the Patriots scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B experimental space plane lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B experimental space plane lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B experimental space plane lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Workers sew clothes in a small industrial settlement in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Workers sew clothes in a small industrial settlement in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Workers sew clothes in a small industrial settlement in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (R) challenges Bradford City's Garry Thompson during their English League Cup match in Bradford, northern England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (R) challenges Bradford City's Garry Thompson during their English League Cup match in Bradford, northern England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (R) challenges Bradford City's Garry Thompson during their English League Cup match in Bradford, northern England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A man helps his daughter put on her shoes as they sit outside their house in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A man helps his daughter put on her shoes as they sit outside their house in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man helps his daughter put on her shoes as they sit outside their house in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use makeshift tools, such as bathtubs, to transport the coal. One bag of their coal is sold for 3 euros ($4 dollars), which is popular with the locals as it is cheaper than the coal sold at the city mine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use makeshift tools, such as bathtubs, to transport the coal. One bag of their coal is sold for 3 euros ($4 dollars), which is popular with the locals as it is cheaper than the coal sold at the city mine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Elizabeth Marquez from Ecuador cries as she waits for her eviction at her home, while neighbours and Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) activists support her outside the building in Badalona, Spain, December 11, 2012. The eviction has been stopped temporarily by the court. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Elizabeth Marquez from Ecuador cries as she waits for her eviction at her home, while neighbours and Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) activists support her outside the building in Badalona, Spain, December 11, 2012. The eviction has been stopped...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Elizabeth Marquez from Ecuador cries as she waits for her eviction at her home, while neighbours and Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) activists support her outside the building in Badalona, Spain, December 11, 2012. The eviction has been stopped temporarily by the court. REUTERS/Albert Gea

