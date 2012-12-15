Editor's Choice
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
An anti-Mursi protester shouts slogans in front of burning cars during clashes with Mursi supporters in Alexandria December 14, 2012. REUTERS
A girl carries a picture of Venezuelan national hero Simon Bolivar during a mass to pray for Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the Jesus de Miramar church in Havana, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Palestinian boy holds a toy rifle (C) while another holds a model of a Hamas-made rocket as they sit atop a car during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Misha Japaridze
A female swimmer jumps into Houhai Lake, that is partially covered with ice during winter in central Beijing, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actress Liv Tyler attends the 'Change Begins Within: An Historic Night of Jazz to benefit The David Lynch Foundation' event in New York December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fingers of 38-year-old homeless tour guide Karim are seen covered with jewelled rings at Prague's main railway station in Prague November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A man (L) with a kidney problem waits to receive a medical check-up at a hospital in Quetta December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nasser Ahmed
A man dressed as Santa Claus uses his hand to shield himself and a child from dust as a helicopter descends at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Models take a rest backstage during Tbilisi Fashion Week, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Farah Sheikh of New York, takes part in a candlelight vigil in Times Square, for the victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting, in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Turkish born Tolga Akcayli of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines competes at men's 50m butterfly heats during the FINA World Swimming Championships in Istanbul December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A gallery assistant poses for photographers with an artwork called '100 Blind Stars' by Douglas Gordon, during a preview at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh, Scotland December 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left at least 27 people dead - many of them young children - in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14,...more
A triathlete runs out of the Red Sea during the Elite Men's Triathlon ETU European Championships in the southern Israeli city of Eilat April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a Christmas gifts ceremony at the Red Cross headquarters in Monte Carlo December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
North Koreans applaud in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong-il as they gather at a rally to celebrate the successful launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket, which carried the second version of the...more
Juana Madrid talks on the phone before learning that her eviction by the IVIMA (Madrid Housing Institute) was suspended in Madrid, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Young boys from the countryside use a donkey driven cart to transport water in Sufi Islamist-held areas of Dhusamareeb, in central Somalia December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama reads "The Night Before Christmas" to children at the Children's National Medical Center, with First Dog Bo, in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi chat as they sit at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
