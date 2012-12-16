Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 16, 2012 | 12:35am EST

Editor's Choice

<p>New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012....more

Sunday, December 16, 2012

New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 24
<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 24
<p>People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Sunday, December 16, 2012

People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 24
<p>A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 24
<p>Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 24
<p>Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
6 / 24
<p>An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sunday, December 16, 2012

An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 24
<p>Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
8 / 24
<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, December 16, 2012

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
9 / 24
<p>Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 24
<p>Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
11 / 24
<p>South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, December 16, 2012

South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
12 / 24
<p>Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 24
<p>Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
14 / 24
<p>A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 24
<p>A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 24
<p>Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 24
<p>A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
18 / 24
<p>Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's general election. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of...more

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's general election. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
19 / 24
<p>New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15,...more

Sunday, December 16, 2012

New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
20 / 24
<p>People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear...more

Sunday, December 16, 2012

People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
21 / 24
<p>Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
22 / 24
<p>A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Sunday, December 16, 2012

A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
23 / 24
<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby...more

Sunday, December 16, 2012

Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 14 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 14 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 13 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast