A woman sitting on an art installation threatens to kill herself at central Omonia square in Athens, December 18, 2012. The mother of two climbed onto the installation on Tuesday and threatened to kill herself because she was unemployed and her disability benefits had been cut, police officials said. She was finally brought down from the installation in the pouring rain with a fire brigade crane after her parents and friends arrived at the scene and convinced her to come down. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis