Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jinnah Hospital morgue in Karachi, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A fisherman carries a swordfish on his back from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Police officers participate in a parade during the celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the Uruguayan Police Force in downtown Montevideo, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A woman holds a copy of the Koran and a cross as she shouts slogans during a demonstration against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (L) drives to the basket defended by New York Knicks point guard Jason Kidd in the second quarter of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a visit to mark her Diamond Jubilee, London, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/pool
Female Afghan National Police trainees fire their weapons at the shooting range at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye (bottom C) of conservative and right wing ruling Saenuri Party waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in front of a railway station in Busan, southeast of Seoul, December 18, 2012....more
Villagers stand around an ancestral tomb which is being relocated from a construction site of a residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 18, 2012. The tomb, measuring 10 metres (33 feet) high with a surface area of 10 square metres,...more
A girl looks out from the entrance door of a temple as her mother offers daily prayers inside the temple in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A clown dressed as policeman rides his mini bicycle during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man is lowered from a building by rescue workers during a flood caused by a broken water main pipe in Lima's southern district of Villa Maria del Triunfo, Peru, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman sitting on an art installation threatens to kill herself at central Omonia square in Athens, December 18, 2012. The mother of two climbed onto the installation on Tuesday and threatened to kill herself because she was unemployed and her...more
Hooded workers protest against Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica's job cuts in Barcelona, December 18, 2012. The hood reads "Yes, I'm profitable. 6,000 layoff". REUTERS/Albert Gea
Names of the victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on crosses at a memorial in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) is seen behind a security guard as he attends a meeting with New Komeito's party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi (not pictured) at the Parliament in Tokyo,...more
A restorer works on a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls in a laboratory in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Free Syrian Army fighters from Al-Farooq battalion remove a poster of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad from a military hospital after the fighters said they fought and defeated government troops in Halfaya, near Hama, December 18, 2012....more
Easton police officer J. Sollazzo hugs a woman at school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Yoo Bok-yeob (C), 72, a village schoolmaster, casts his ballot with his family members in the presidential election at a polling station in Nonsan, south of Seoul, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A house, destroyed by an airstrike by Syrian government forces two days ago according to local residents, is seen in Azaz city, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
