A man (C), waving a knife in his hand, chases a girl (R) as he enters an elementary school in Guangshan county, Henan province, in this still image from a December 14, 2012 surveillance video, released by local police December 18, 2012. Authorities on Monday confirmed the arrest of the 36-year-old Chinese man, Min Yongjun, suffering from epilepsy in connection with last Friday's knife attack at the elementary school. Min burst into an elderly woman's house near the school and stabbed her with a knife before rushing to the school and attacked more than 20 children, according to Ouyang Mingxing, deputy director of the Public Security Bureau of Guangshan County. Video taken December 14, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV