A student protester gestures as he is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police water cannon during a clash at a rally demanding that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago December 21, 2012....more
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A druid walks through the stones during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury plain in southern England December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Reverend Billy performs to celebrate the "End of the World" in Times Square, New York December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Member of a brass band drink tea at a tea shop while they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A protester holds the Palestinian flag with the Jewish settlement of Halamish seen in the background during clashes between stone-throwing protesters and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 21, 2012....more
Mayte Dominuez, shaman of the town of Cuisnahuat, holds up the sacred fire during a ceremony at the Maya archeological site of Tazumal in Santa Ana, about 75 km (47 miles) away from San Salvador December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A riot police officer arrests a women's rights group Femen activist in front of the European Union Council building during a protest against the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brussels December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Marc Malnekoff wears a costume while watching a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A nurse at Malindi district hospital attends to a woman, injured when their community members were attacked in Tana River district in Kenya's coastal Tana Delta region December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A child is seen holding a cross during a demonstration in tribute to the victims of the Newtown, Connecticut, US, school massacre, in Rio de Janeiro December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Shinzo Abe, Japan's incoming Prime Minister and the leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), casts his shadow on his portrait after attending a meeting at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dwarf performer from a shadow puppet play troupe is seen backstage during a break between shows at 7th China Beijing International Cultural and Creative Industry Expo December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A employee sits amidst a ransacked gas station after looters stole goods from it in San Fernando, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A burnt car and damaged buildings are seen near the ancient Castle of Homs in the old city of Homs December 19, 2012. Picture taken December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People take pictures of a landscape with their cell phones in the Serbian mountain of Rtanj, some 200km (125 miles) southeast from capital Belgrade, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator standing on a barricade erected by police shouts slogans during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed polio workers in Lahore December 21,2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits for prayers as riot policemen stand in line to separate pro- and anti-Mursi protesters in Alexandria December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men cool off at a public fountain during summer in Rio de Janeiro December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
French President Francois Hollande's companion Valerie Trierweiler awaits the arrival of Hollande and his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the university in Tlemcen on the second day of Hollande's two-day official visit, on December 20,...more
A woman walks past a man collecting garbage in a working class area of Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of his colleague Abdullah during his funeral in Aleppo December 21.2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two homeless men lie against a building near Victoria rail station in central London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
