A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man places a candle at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman looks for her name at a polling station before voting during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta celebrates scoring against Wigan Athletic during their English Premier League soccer match in Wigan, northern England December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Birds fly over mosques during sunset in Old Cairo December 22, 2012. EUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shaban, 13, a homeless boy who lives in a tent, makes a fire to keep warm in the Mokattam Hills after sunset in Cairo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy is pictured standing with his father outside a polling station during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Stephanie Sarup leaves flowers next to a road sign for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, in Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Students sit in a classroom doing eye exercises at a primary school for children of migrant workers in Shanghai, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Villagers decorate the Catholic church for upcoming Christmas Mass in Gaojiabao village near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A seven-year-old ethnic Tibetan girl diagnosed with congenital heart disease plays with a mobile phone as she lies on bed before having her surgery at a hospital in Hefei, capital of eastern China's Anhui province, December 22, 2012. ...more
Myanmar's first dwarf traditional boxers Larbaw (R) and Tarbaw train for their traditional boxing match in Yangon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An attendant stands inside a high-speed train during an organized experience trip from Beijing to Zhengzhou, as part of a new rail line, December 22, 2012. REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor (R) challenges Stoke City's Steven N'Zonzi during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Greek Orthodox priest walks inside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. ...more
Police try to stop demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Miami Heat's LeBron James (C) is defended by Utah Jazz Jamaal Tinsley (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Children wait in line during a toy distribution organised by Sapana organization at the Quinta da Lage neighborhood in Lisbon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri
Soldiers keep guard near a man sitting outside a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
