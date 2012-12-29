Editor's Choice
Contractor Chris Siller pushes a wheelbarrow full of sand to fill in a lawn damaged by superstorm Sandy two months after the storm caused extensive damage in the Queens borough region of Belle Harbor, New York, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Iraqi Sunni Muslims wave the old Iraqi national flag during an anti-government demonstration in Falluja, 50 km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 28, 2012. Tens of thousands of protesters from Iraq's Sunni Muslim minority poured onto the streets...more
A family walks past a damaged mosque and tank at Azaz city, north Aleppo December 28, 2012. Russia invited the leader of Syria's opposition on Friday to visit for the first time, but the opposition swiftly dismissed a renewed call by Moscow for talks...more
Russia's players celebrate defeating Team USA in their preliminary round game during the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Workers sweep the floor in front of the final stock price index after the ceremonial closing event of the 2012 stock market during a photo opportunity for the media at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul December 28, 2012. South Korean shares finished...more
A mahout climbs his elephant as he heads towards the Chitwan National Park at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race event, that...more
A civil servant takes part in a demonstration against the government's austerity measures in front of the Regional Parliament of Asturias in Oviedo December 28, 2012. Demonstrators hung paper dolls during the protest which was held on "Dia de los...more
Australia's Mitchell Johnson runs out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne for one run during the third day of the second cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A Palestinian rides a horse during sunset on the beach of Gaza City December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bridgeport police officer Peter Garcia inspects guns brought in during a gun buyback event in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in the wake of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School December 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. The Indian gang-rape victim whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide...more
Firefighters and frontier soldiers rescue icebound ships at the frozen Bohai Bay of Bohai Sea in Jinzhou, Liaoning province, December 27, 2012. A fresh cold snap will hit most parts of China in the coming three days, according to the National...more
Researches use heavy machinery to perform a necropsy on a dead finback whale that had washed up on the shore of the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reporters wait outside the West Wing of the White House, where a U.S. Marine stands guard at the door, in Washington, December 28, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama met congressional leaders on Friday but there was little sign of progress in...more
A family takes a bath under a water pipe at Tijuca national park in Rio de Janeiro, December 28, 2012. The temperature forecast is approximately 37 Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), according to the national meteorological agency. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares more
Reindeer herder Anna Jemmett from the Glenmore Reindeer Centre, calls out to attract a herd of free ranging reindeer before feeding them, in the Cairngorm Mountains near Aviemore, Scotland December 28, 2012. The 150 strong Cairngorm Reindeer Herd is...more
Central African Republic President Francois Bozize (C) speaks to a crowd of supporters and anti-rebel protesters during an appeal for help, in Bangui December 27, 2012. Bozize on Thursday appealed for France and the United States to help push back...more
Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Kdumim, in the West Bank village of Kfar Kadum, near Nablus December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Low income families wait in line to receive donated toys for their children at a church in Madrid December 28, 2012. Traditionally, children in Spain receive their presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6 during the...more
Syrian refugees and local residents take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, outside the Syrian embassy in Amman December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man is seen wrapped with pythons, some which include the Albino Burmese Python, as part of a show celebrating the coming Year of the Snake in the Chinese calendar, while spectators look on, in Malabon city, north of Manila December 28, 2012....more
A Buddhist monk stands on a boat as he crosses the Chindwin river to visit a fellow monk, who was injured in a riot, in Sarlingyi township December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A couple embraces in front of a home damaged by superstorm Sandy two months after the storm caused extensive damage in the Queens borough region of Belle Harbor, New York, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
