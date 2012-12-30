A veteran with medals pinned onto his ceremonial uniform attends celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the Linebacker 2 bombing campaign at the National Convention Center in Hanoi December 29, 2012. Vietnam marks the 40th anniversary of the Linebacker 2 campaign, also known as the "Christmas Bombing", the last airstrike operated by the U.S. military between December 18 and December 30, 1972, during which Vietnam said thousands of residents were killed and 81 U.S. aircraft shot down, 34 of them B52 planes. REUTERS/Kham