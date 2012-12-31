Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. The body of a woman whose gang rape provoked protests and rare national debate about violence against women in India arrived back in New Delhi early on Sunday. The unidentified 23-year-old medical student died from her injuries on Saturday, prompting promises of action from a government that has struggled to respond to public outrage. She had suffered brain injuries and massive internal damage in the attack on December 16, and died in hospital in Singapore where she had been taken for treatment. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi