Members of the West Webster fire department load the casket of slain firefighter Michael Chiapperini onto a fire truck following his funeral service in West Webster, New York, December 30, 2012. Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka were killed by William Spengler, 62, who wounded two others in an ambush in upstate New York and left a typewritten note saying he planned to burn down his neighborhood and start "killing people," authorities said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. The body of a woman whose gang rape provoked protests and rare national debate about violence against women in India arrived back in New Delhi early on Sunday and was quickly cremated at a private ceremony. The unidentified 23-year-old medical student died from her injuries on Saturday, prompting promises of action from a government that has struggled to respond to public outrage. She had suffered brain injuries and massive internal injuries in the attack on December 16, and died in hospital in Singapore where she had been taken for treatment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A protester shouts slogans in front of a department store during a rally against a draft law allowing some retail stores to open on Sundays, in Athens December 30, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the capital's shopping district, protesting against the government's plan to allow stores to remain open on Sundays, local media reported. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Crabtree after Crabtree scored a touchdown during the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in San Francisco, California December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Democratic Caucus Chairman, Rep. John Larson, (D-CT) walks to a news conference after a caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 30, 2012. Efforts to prevent the economy from tumbling over a "fiscal cliff" stalled on Sunday as Democrats and Republicans remained at loggerheads over a deal that would prevent taxes for all Americans from rising on New Year's Day. REUTERS/Mary Calvert
Germany's Severin Freund reacts after his jump at the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 30, 2012. Norway's Anders Jacobsen won the competition ahead of Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer and Germany's Severin Freund. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School applaud as New York Giants Zak DeOssie runs onto the field before their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. Students and families formed an honor guard for players from both teams to run through during their entrance to the field. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Up Helly Aa vikings from the Shetland Islands, hold lit torches during the annual torchlight procession to mark the start of Hogmanay (New Year) celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 30, 2012. The annual torchlight procession finishes with a fireworks display at Calton Hill in Edinburgh. REUTERS/David Moir
Women sit in front graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 30, 2012. The graffiti on the walls of Mohamed Mahmoud Street had existed since November 2011, where some of the fiercest fighting between protesters and security forces took place. The Arabic words read,"I'm Muslim. We learned Revolution from our Prophet. We are proud of our Messenger Mohamed". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A member of Hamas security forces checks a truck loaded with gravel at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip December 30, 2012. Israel eased its blockade of Gaza on Sunday, allowing a shipment of gravel for private construction into the Palestinian territory for the first time since Hamas seized control in 2007. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
New York Giants David Wilson (R) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles Nnamdi Asomugha (L) and Jamar Chaney (C) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People attend a Catholic mass in support of the traditional family unit in central Madrid December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Fellow Webster police office support their colleague Sgt. Dennis Kohlmeier (center) as he speaks at firefighter Michael Chiapperini's funeral service in Webster, NY December 30, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including firefighters from across the United States and Canada paid their final respects to West Webster Fire Fighter, Lt. Michael Chiapperini at Webster Schroeder High School. Chiapperini and firefighter, Tomasz Kaczowka, were both shot and killed while on duty December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamie Germano/ Democrat and Chronicle/Pool
A man walks past a mural depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas December 30, 2012. Venezuelan Vice President Nicolas Maduro, who arrived on Saturday in Havana, said it is the "right time" to visit Chavez, the first time he would see him since the president went through his fourth surgery for cancer, according to Cuban media reports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An emergency personnel worker climbs up the side of a burnt-out bus, as he searches for victims of a car bomb explosion in Quetta December 30, 2012. The car bomb exploded on Sunday near a convoy of buses taking Pakistani Shia pilgrims to Iran, killing 20 people and wounding 24, officials said, the latest attack on the minority sect. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Residents run to take cover as a Free Syrian Army fighter gestures in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man jumps to kick the ball during a game of sepak takraw by the side of the Yangon River December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An aircraft wreckage lies next to a highway near Moscow's Vnukovo Airport December 30, 2012. A Russian airliner flying without passengers broke into pieces after it slid off the runway and crashed onto a highway outside Moscow upon landing on Saturday, killing four of the eight crew on board and leaving smoking chunks of fuselage on the icy road. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) fends off Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. The body of a woman whose gang rape provoked protests and rare national debate about violence against women in India arrived back in New Delhi early on Sunday. The unidentified 23-year-old medical student died from her injuries on Saturday, prompting promises of action from a government that has struggled to respond to public outrage. She had suffered brain injuries and massive internal damage in the attack on December 16, and died in hospital in Singapore where she had been taken for treatment. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the trial round for the first jump of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 30, 2012. The prestigious four-hills tournament starts in Oberstdorf and will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman, a member of the Krepysh family winter bathing club, carries her child for bathing in the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
