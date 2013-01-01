Editor's Choice
Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kimberly Ciapperini (L) and Nicolas Ciapperini (C) attend the funeral of slain firefighter Tomasz Kaczowka at St Stanislaus Church after his funeral service in Rochester, New York, December 31, 2012. Kimblerly is the widow and and Nicolas is the son...more
A bull runs towards Spanish bullfighter David Mora during a bullfighting festival at Canaveralejo bullring in Cali December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman plays her violin, which was restored by French maker Mathias Menanteau at his workshop, in downtown Rome December 14, 2012. Born in France, Menanteau has resided in Britain, Berlin, New York and Paris while honing his skills in making and...more
Trader Joseph Mastrolia wears "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Canada's Brett Ritchie (R) battles for the puck with Russia's goalie Andrei Makarov (L) during the first period of their preliminary round game during the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks...more
Pope Benedict XVI leaves after visiting the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A punk smokes a cigarette at a punk music show in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A security guard sits near a closed shop in Bangui December 31, 2012. Central African Republic's embattled President Francois Bozize said on Sunday he was ready to share power with the leaders of a rebellion that has swept aside government defences...more
Tow truck operators work tour on bus that careened off a mountain highway and plunged down a snow-covered slope, killing nine passengers and injuring at least 27 others, in Oregon on December 31, 2012. The charter bus was carrying about 40 people...more
President Barack Obama talks about the negotiations with Capitol Hill about the looming fiscal cliff while in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, December 31, 2012. Obama on Monday said it appeared a...more
Defending champion Yota Sato (R) and his challenger Ryo Akaho exchange punches during their WBC super flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Palestinians walk past an inflatable balloon depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A worker takes a break during harvest time at the Montelimar sugar mill on the outskirts of Managua December 31, 2012. Nicaragua plans to produce some 1.5 million short tons of sugar and expects to make about 180 million dollars from exporting sugar...more
Washington Redskins punter Sav Rocca (R) pulls down Dallas Cowboys kick returner Dwayne Harris (L) by his hair and his facemask during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Tom Coburn (R-OK) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 31, 2012. Taxes were on track to rise for many Americans this week unless U.S. lawmakers could cut a last-minute deal on Monday to avoid the "fiscal cliff,"...more
A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda smokes a cigarette as she pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. Every end of the year, worshippers present gifts to the sea...more
Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Egyptians stand outside a damaged Coptic church after an explosion in the town of Dafniya, west of Misrata December 31, 2012. An explosion on Sunday at a building belonging to a Coptic church in western Libya killed two Egyptian men and wounded two...more
NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near dead bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who tried to attack the Air Defense Base in Tal Hassil in Aleppo's countryside December 31, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
