Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jan 5, 2013 | 11:35pm EST

Editor's Choice

<p>President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout photo released January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout </p>

President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout...more

Saturday, January 05, 2013

President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout photo released January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout

Close
1 / 24
<p>A police officer in riot gear walks past people at a bus stop in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A police officer in riot gear walks past people at a bus stop in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A police officer in riot gear walks past people at a bus stop in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 24
<p>Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 24
<p>Spain's Guell Gerard Farres rides his Honda motorcycle during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Spain's Guell Gerard Farres rides his Honda motorcycle during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Spain's Guell Gerard Farres rides his Honda motorcycle during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
4 / 24
<p>A child (C) protects his head while other children pick up sweets thrown from floats during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A child (C) protects his head while other children pick up sweets thrown from floats during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A child (C) protects his head while other children pick up sweets thrown from floats during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 24
<p>Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Alan Ball during the third quarter of their NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Houston, Texas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Alan Ball during the third quarter of their NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Houston, Texas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Alan Ball during the third quarter of their NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Houston, Texas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
6 / 24
<p>Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he attends the National Assembly inauguration in Caracas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout </p>

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he attends the National Assembly inauguration in Caracas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he attends the National Assembly inauguration in Caracas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
7 / 24
<p>People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Saturday, January 05, 2013

People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
8 / 24
<p>Boston Celtics center Jason Collins (L-R), along with Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia and guard DeShawn Stevenson battle for a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Boston Celtics center Jason Collins (L-R), along with Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia and guard DeShawn Stevenson battle for a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell more

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Boston Celtics center Jason Collins (L-R), along with Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia and guard DeShawn Stevenson battle for a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
9 / 24
<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 14th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 14th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 14th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
10 / 24
<p>Manchester City's goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C, top) is fouled by Watford's Troy Deeney during their FA Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Manchester City's goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C, top) is fouled by Watford's Troy Deeney during their FA Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Manchester City's goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C, top) is fouled by Watford's Troy Deeney during their FA Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 24
<p>A woman wearing a wedding dress poses for pictures in snow next to the West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan </p>

A woman wearing a wedding dress poses for pictures in snow next to the West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A woman wearing a wedding dress poses for pictures in snow next to the West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Close
12 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in their women's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in their women's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in their women's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
13 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man takes his first bath in the north sea to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Ostende January 5, 2013. About a thousand people took part in this annual tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of the new year, according to the participants. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule </p>

A man takes his first bath in the north sea to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Ostende January 5, 2013. About a thousand people took part in this annual tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of the new year, according to the...more

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A man takes his first bath in the north sea to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Ostende January 5, 2013. About a thousand people took part in this annual tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of the new year, according to the participants. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
15 / 24
<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (C) and Jackson Bird (L) celebrate the bowling out of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (C) and Jackson Bird (L) celebrate the bowling out of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim...more

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Australia's Mike Hussey (C) and Jackson Bird (L) celebrate the bowling out of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 24
<p>West Ham United's Alou Diarra (R) challenges Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

West Ham United's Alou Diarra (R) challenges Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, January 05, 2013

West Ham United's Alou Diarra (R) challenges Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 24
<p>Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool </p>

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

Close
18 / 24
<p>Loyalist protesters demonstrate against restrictions on flying Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Loyalist protesters demonstrate against restrictions on flying Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Loyalist protesters demonstrate against restrictions on flying Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
19 / 24
<p>France's Christian Lavieille and co-pilot Jean-Michel Polato compete with their Proto Dessoude during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

France's Christian Lavieille and co-pilot Jean-Michel Polato compete with their Proto Dessoude during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, January 05, 2013

France's Christian Lavieille and co-pilot Jean-Michel Polato compete with their Proto Dessoude during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man fishes near cats on the coast of the northern city of Alexandria January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A man fishes near cats on the coast of the northern city of Alexandria January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A man fishes near cats on the coast of the northern city of Alexandria January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
21 / 24
<p>Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air during his qualification jump for the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air during his qualification jump for the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, January 05, 2013

Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air during his qualification jump for the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
22 / 24
<p>An unidentified woman reacts outside a townhouse complex following an overnight hostage-taking incident in Aurora, Colorado January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon </p>

An unidentified woman reacts outside a townhouse complex following an overnight hostage-taking incident in Aurora, Colorado January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Saturday, January 05, 2013

An unidentified woman reacts outside a townhouse complex following an overnight hostage-taking incident in Aurora, Colorado January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he poses with his weapon in front of a damaged car in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he poses with his weapon in front of a damaged car in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Saturday, January 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he poses with his weapon in front of a damaged car in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 04 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 04 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 03 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast