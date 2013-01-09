Editor's choice
A specially trained bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new road by-pass at Crowhurst, near Hastings in south east England January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A specially trained bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new road by-pass at Crowhurst, near Hastings in south east England January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Thai policemen and soldiers take up position during a search for explosives in the village of Raman after local farmers alerted them to suspicious activities in Yala province, south of Bangkok January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Thai policemen and soldiers take up position during a search for explosives in the village of Raman after local farmers alerted them to suspicious activities in Yala province, south of Bangkok January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Girls attend class at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Girls attend class at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
People put up crosses bearing the names of victims of an arson attack outside a casino in Monterrey January 8, 2013. Family members attached the crosses and photographs back on a fence surrounding the remains of the burnt building, after the owners...more
People put up crosses bearing the names of victims of an arson attack outside a casino in Monterrey January 8, 2013. Family members attached the crosses and photographs back on a fence surrounding the remains of the burnt building, after the owners had removed them, according to local media. Gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale on August 25, 2011, where at least 53 people were killed, in Nuevo Leon's capital Monterrey. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London...more
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alabama Crimson Tide's Cade Foster (C) celebrates next to teammate Brandon Ivory (R) after they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at their NCAA BCS National Championship college game in Miami, Florida January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide's Cade Foster (C) celebrates next to teammate Brandon Ivory (R) after they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at their NCAA BCS National Championship college game in Miami, Florida January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
French actor Gerard Depardieu talks on a mobile phone next to the mayor of Cetinje, Aleksandar Bogdanovic (R) while sitting in a helicopter after visiting Cetinje January 8, 2013. Depardieu failed to show up in court to face drink driving charges on...more
French actor Gerard Depardieu talks on a mobile phone next to the mayor of Cetinje, Aleksandar Bogdanovic (R) while sitting in a helicopter after visiting Cetinje January 8, 2013. Depardieu failed to show up in court to face drink driving charges on Tuesday because he was in Montenegro preparing to play disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a film, his lawyer said. The no-show means the case will turn into a full trial - guaranteeing yet another day in the spotlight for the garrulous actor currently caught up in a scandal over his tax status. Depardieu is accused of crashing his scooter in Paris with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A woman smokes outside a closed shop in Leicester, central England, January 8, 2013. British retailers suffered from lacklustre sales last month, as a tough economy limited consumer spending in the run-up to Christmas when many stores make most of...more
A woman smokes outside a closed shop in Leicester, central England, January 8, 2013. British retailers suffered from lacklustre sales last month, as a tough economy limited consumer spending in the run-up to Christmas when many stores make most of their profits, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session at Melbourne Park January 9, 2013, ahead of the Australian Open tournament which begins on Monday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session at Melbourne Park January 9, 2013, ahead of the Australian Open tournament which begins on Monday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A man polishes a snow sculpture in preparation for Shenyang International Ice and Snow Festival, Liaoning province, January 8, 2013. The festival kicks off on January 10, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man polishes a snow sculpture in preparation for Shenyang International Ice and Snow Festival, Liaoning province, January 8, 2013. The festival kicks off on January 10, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks under an illuminated balloon marking the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the atrium of the EU Council building in Brussels January 8, 2013. Ireland takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union...more
A woman walks under an illuminated balloon marking the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the atrium of the EU Council building in Brussels January 8, 2013. Ireland takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months from January 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, wearing hats covered with plastic against the rain, talk in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 8, 2013. Unusually heavy winter rains forced the closure of main access routes to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, causing gridlock in...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, wearing hats covered with plastic against the rain, talk in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 8, 2013. Unusually heavy winter rains forced the closure of main access routes to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, causing gridlock in and around Israel's commercial capital, authorities said. The storms were forecast to continue on Wednesday, with rare snowfall expected in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children from different neighborhood soccer teams look through a fence at the opening ceremony of the annual football tournament known as Mundial de Barrio 2012 or "Neighborhood World", in the el Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City January 8, 2013....more
Children from different neighborhood soccer teams look through a fence at the opening ceremony of the annual football tournament known as Mundial de Barrio 2012 or "Neighborhood World", in the el Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City January 8, 2013. The Mundial de Barrio 2012 is organized by the NGO "Movimiento Nueva Generation" and brings together more than 7,000 children nationwide. The aim of this program is on promoting healthy lifestyle among children and teenagers between the age of 5 and 15, as a means to help them stay away from joining gangs using vices. The tournament will last for six weeks, according to Rafael Peralta Sport Coordinator. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Haitian residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait, for the second day, for Dominican immigration officials (R) to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe...more
Haitian residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait, for the second day, for Dominican immigration officials (R) to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 8, 2013. About 1,000 undocumented Haitians, who returned to their home country for the year end holidays, were prevented from entering back into the Dominican Republic after the Dominican Army increased border control. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A boy and a man walk with umbrellas as snow falls during stormy weather in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy and a man walk with umbrellas as snow falls during stormy weather in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Robby Gordon (2nd R) of the U.S. and co-pilot Kellon Walch (R) are seen near their Hummer after they crashed during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Nazca to Arequipa, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Robby Gordon (2nd R) of the U.S. and co-pilot Kellon Walch (R) are seen near their Hummer after they crashed during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Nazca to Arequipa, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Boys and men working in ferrying goods wait to be hired at a marketplace in Old Sanaa city January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys and men working in ferrying goods wait to be hired at a marketplace in Old Sanaa city January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A construction worker carries a wooden board in central Shanghai January 8, 2013. Chinese property stocks sank after the official China Securities Journal said in a front page editorial that stricter implementation of curbs on the property sector is...more
A construction worker carries a wooden board in central Shanghai January 8, 2013. Chinese property stocks sank after the official China Securities Journal said in a front page editorial that stricter implementation of curbs on the property sector is necessary to control home prices. REUTERS/Aly Song
Qatar's Ibrahim Majid and Marcone Amaral (R) fight for the ball with Oman's Abdulaziz Mubarak (L) during their Gulf Cup tournament match at Isa Sports City in Isa Town January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Qatar's Ibrahim Majid and Marcone Amaral (R) fight for the ball with Oman's Abdulaziz Mubarak (L) during their Gulf Cup tournament match at Isa Sports City in Isa Town January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
A man holds a bucket as he tries to extinguish a late night fire at the Okobaba sawmill near the Lagos Lagoon January 8, 2013. Fire ripped through a poor suburb in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos on Tuesday, burning down ramshackle homes and workshops...more
A man holds a bucket as he tries to extinguish a late night fire at the Okobaba sawmill near the Lagos Lagoon January 8, 2013. Fire ripped through a poor suburb in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos on Tuesday, burning down ramshackle homes and workshops as firefighters fought to stop the blaze, a Reuters witness said. Dozens of buildings were burned to the ground in Ebute Metta, a community along the Lagos lagoon where sawmills process timber brought from across Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Scavengers sift through garbage from a rubbish dump on the Sidon seafront, southern Lebanon January 8, 2013. The dump has partially collapsed due to a heavy winter storm that hit Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Scavengers sift through garbage from a rubbish dump on the Sidon seafront, southern Lebanon January 8, 2013. The dump has partially collapsed due to a heavy winter storm that hit Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Haitian man carries chickens for sale at the Haitian border with the Dominican Republic, as residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait for the second day for Dominican immigration officials to allow them...more
A Haitian man carries chickens for sale at the Haitian border with the Dominican Republic, as residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait for the second day for Dominican immigration officials to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 8, 2013. About 1,000 undocumented Haitians, who returned to their home country for the year end holidays, were prevented from entering back into the Dominican Republic after the Dominican Army increased border control. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A woman poses for a photographer on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more
A woman poses for a photographer on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.