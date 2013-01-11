Haitian residents, who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait, for the fourth day, for Dominican immigration officials to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 10, 2013. About 1,000 undocumented Haitians, who returned to their home country for the year end holidays, were prevented from entering back into the Dominican Republic after the Dominican Army increased border control. The Dominican government finally opened the border around noon on the fourth day, allowing the Haitians with passports to apply for visas. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas