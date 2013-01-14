Editor's choice
Men mourn, in the presence of Free Syrian Army fighters, the death of two of their relatives killed by what activists said was missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Actresses Zooey Deschanel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus joke around on the red carpet as they arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actresses Zooey Deschanel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus joke around on the red carpet as they arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A Kaibil (L), a member of the elite Guatemalan Army, paints a house prior to the arrival of Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina at an event to commemorate the first anniversary of his government, in the Zona 18 in Guatemala City, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating compatriot Olga Puchkova in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A poster flies away as a healthcare worker places her banner on a window at Spain's Health Ministry after a protest against the local government's plans to cut public healthcare spending in Madrid, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A poster flies away as a healthcare worker places her banner on a window at Spain's Health Ministry after a protest against the local government's plans to cut public healthcare spending in Madrid, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Notan Gayan, 36, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, walks for alms from Hindu pilgrims at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Notan Gayan, 36, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, walks for alms from Hindu pilgrims at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A body lies in a swamp after an oil pipeline explosion caused by people who tried to steal fuel at Arepo village, just outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A body lies in a swamp after an oil pipeline explosion caused by people who tried to steal fuel at Arepo village, just outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A technician tests microphones on the stage during a rehearsal for the inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A technician tests microphones on the stage during a rehearsal for the inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An overcrowded train carrying Muslims crosses a bridge after the final prayer ceremony of Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An overcrowded train carrying Muslims crosses a bridge after the final prayer ceremony of Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), gives instructions to actors portraying U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they prepare to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni saves the ball from going out of bounds against the New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni saves the ball from going out of bounds against the New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
An activist (C) from women's rights protest group Femen is restrained by a policewoman (L) as a woman tries to hit her with an umbrella while Pope Benedict XVI leads his Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 10000m at the European Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 10000m at the European Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
An actress dressed in Victorian costume steps into a coach pulled by an 1898-built steam engine at Moorgate Underground Station in London, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An actress dressed in Victorian costume steps into a coach pulled by an 1898-built steam engine at Moorgate Underground Station in London, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Free Syrian Army Fighter, covered with blood, walks along a street after what activists said was a missile attack by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York, January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organisers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
18-year-old DJ Ibrahima Dembele poses for a picture during a wedding in the Malian capital of Bamako, Mali, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
18-year-old DJ Ibrahima Dembele poses for a picture during a wedding in the Malian capital of Bamako, Mali, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Contestants rush to congratulate Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan (C), 23, after she was crowned Miss America 2013 during the Miss America Pageant in Las Vegas January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Contestants rush to congratulate Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan (C), 23, after she was crowned Miss America 2013 during the Miss America Pageant in Las Vegas January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tim Clark of South Africa hits out of the bunker on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Tim Clark of South Africa hits out of the bunker on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Glen Hoffman (L) of Extra Mile Ministries with K9 crisis comfort dog Beau (front) listens to a community meeting at the Newtown High school on the future of Sandy Hook Elementary School the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history in Newtown, Connecticut January 13, 2013. K9 crisis comfort dog Dolly (rear) with her owner Laurie Buchele are also pictured. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Supporters of Yemen's separatist Southern Movement stand on the roof of a building during a rally of "reconciliation and tolerance" in the port city of Aden, Yemen, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Yemen's separatist Southern Movement stand on the roof of a building during a rally of "reconciliation and tolerance" in the port city of Aden, Yemen, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (bottom) challenges Manchester City's Gael Clichy during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (bottom) challenges Manchester City's Gael Clichy during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
