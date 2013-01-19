Editor’s Choice
A protester takes part as members of Egyptian security forces stand guard during a protest against the French operation in Mali outside the French embassy in Cairo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fredrik Hjelmquist shows the CataCoffin in Stockholm January 18, 2013. Music and video equipment store owner Hjelmquist said his hi-fi coffin would entertain the dead and provide solace for grieving friends and relatives by making it possible for...more
A soldier with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, works out in strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Visitors carrying umbrellas look at the newly unveiled creation of British artist Marc Quinn, a 9m (30 feet) long painted bronze sculpture entitled "Planet" at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin on a river in Kabul January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (in yellow) passes under pressure from Miami Heat players during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worshipper kisses a picture hanging inside the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Spectators at the Australian Open tennis tournament are reflected in a window as rackets are strung in Melbourne, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man receives help tying his hair near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 15, 2013. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of...more
A man wearing the costume of Tony the Tiger, a mascot of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, takes a rest outside a pavilion at the Green Week agricultural fair in Berlin, January 18, 2013. The annual exhibition of food stuffs and agricultural products is one...more
A UAE fan jumps the fence and tries to run into the soccer pitch as security tries to stop him after the UAE won their final against Iraq at the Gulf Cup Tournament in Isa Town, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Orthodox Christian nuns sit during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. Over a thousand Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to...more
A reporter visits China's largest capsule hotel in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 15, 2013. The hotel has 100 capsule rooms, each equipped with an LCD TV, WiFi connection, a computer desk, a dresser and comfortable bedding. Staying in one of...more
Police officers on the Venice Beach breakwater take custody of a suspect who ran from a vehicle being pursued by police in the Venice section of Los Angeles, California, January 17, 2013. The suspect and another man confronted a Santa Monica grocery...more
People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta January 18, 2013. Floods eased in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Friday, while emergency crews laboured to assist more than 18,000 refugees and get the city...more
A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organisation Muhammad Tahirul Qadri burns rubbish as supporters prepare to leave the capital after Qadri reached a deal with Pakistan's coalition government in Islamabad January...more
A Malian gendarme checks the identity of people crossing a strategic bridge over a dam on the Niger River secured by French forces in Markala, Mali January 18, 2013. French troops' initial clashes with Islamist militants in Mali have shown that the...more
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their rifles in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar...more
Chicago Bulls' Kirk Hinrich (12) is congratulated by team mate Nate Robinson (2nd R) after Hinrich made a basket in the fourth quarter to send their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics into overtime at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts...more
A man walks past snow covered cars in Henley in Arden, central England January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man holds a cross and the Koran at Tahrir square in Cairo January 18, 2013, during a protest demanding justice for 74 people killed in a stadium stampede in Port Said last year. Hundreds of soccer fans gathered in Cairo on Friday to demand justice...more
