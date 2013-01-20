Editor’s Choice

Mourners pray over the coffin of Pakistani immigrant Shehzad Luqman during a ceremony in front of Athens city hall January 19, 2013. Luqman, 27, was stabbed to death by two men on a motorcycle as he rode his bicycle to work in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, the attackers, a 25-year-old and a 29-year-old firefighter, admitted they stabbed him in the chest following a drunken argument. Police are investigating whether the attack was racially-motivated after discovering dozens of pamphlets of the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party in the home of one of the attackers. Thousands of immigrants and human-rights activists marched in Athens on Saturday to protest against racist attacks in Greece as the country struggles to pull itself out of a severe debt crisis. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis