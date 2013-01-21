Editor’s Choice

Women carry a coffin belonging to one of two women and two girls killed on Wednesday, along a street to a cemetery in Barberena, 50 km (31 miles) from Guatemala City, January 20, 2013. The bodies of a woman, her two children, aged 6 and 11 years old, and her niece, were found on January 16, 2013 in streets south of Guatemala City. Local media named the victims as Carmen Virginia Tuez Franco, 35, her daughters Marbella del Rosario Raymundo Tuez, 6, and Andy Briseida Guadalupe Raymundo Tuez, 11, along with Carmen's niece Silvia Matilde Gaitan Franco, 22. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez